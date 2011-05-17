Components | May 17, 2011
Mosaid and Hynix enter patent license & acquisition agreements
Mosaid Technologies has concluded a patent portfolio license agreement with Hynix Semiconductor Inc. of Korea. In a separate purchase agreement, Mosaid has acquired a significant portfolio of patents and patent applications from Hynix.
These two agreements follow the Memorandum of Understanding between Mosaid and Hynix which was announced in a press release issued by Mosaid on March 31, 2011.
Under the terms of the license agreement, Hynix receives a six-year term license to certain MOSAID patents and applications, and a life-of-patents license to certain other patents and applications, for semiconductor integrated circuit products sold by Hynix. Hynix will make a series of fixed, equal quarterly payments during the term. The effective date of the term license is April 1, 2011. All other terms and conditions of the license agreement are confidential.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Mosaid acquires a portfolio of several hundred patents and patent applications, relating primarily to semiconductor general manufacturing process and memory technologies. Mosaid will make a single purchase payment upon closing of the transaction.
"We are very pleased to have signed these deals with Hynix, the world's second largest producer of commodity Dynamic Random Access Memory and a major NAND Flash memory vendor," said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid. "The new patent portfolio license provides uninterrupted coverage between the expiration of the prior agreement and this one."
"Signing a second license with Hynix demonstrates the ongoing strength of our memory patent portfolio," said Michael Vladescu, Vice President, Licensing and Intellectual Property, Mosaid. "Our memory and general process patent portfolios continue to grow, fueled by our internal Flash memory technology development, as well as by acquisitions of third-party intellectual property portfolios, such as this important portfolio from Hynix."
Under the terms of the license agreement, Hynix receives a six-year term license to certain MOSAID patents and applications, and a life-of-patents license to certain other patents and applications, for semiconductor integrated circuit products sold by Hynix. Hynix will make a series of fixed, equal quarterly payments during the term. The effective date of the term license is April 1, 2011. All other terms and conditions of the license agreement are confidential.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Mosaid acquires a portfolio of several hundred patents and patent applications, relating primarily to semiconductor general manufacturing process and memory technologies. Mosaid will make a single purchase payment upon closing of the transaction.
"We are very pleased to have signed these deals with Hynix, the world's second largest producer of commodity Dynamic Random Access Memory and a major NAND Flash memory vendor," said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid. "The new patent portfolio license provides uninterrupted coverage between the expiration of the prior agreement and this one."
"Signing a second license with Hynix demonstrates the ongoing strength of our memory patent portfolio," said Michael Vladescu, Vice President, Licensing and Intellectual Property, Mosaid. "Our memory and general process patent portfolios continue to grow, fueled by our internal Flash memory technology development, as well as by acquisitions of third-party intellectual property portfolios, such as this important portfolio from Hynix."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments