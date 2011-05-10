© Infineon

Infineon resolves on Capital Return

Infineon Technologies decided to exercise the share buyback authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 17, 2011. Infineon plans to return up to EUR 300 million of capital to investors over a period extending until March 2013.

Based on the current share price, this would permit repurchases of up to 40 million shares in total or up to four percent of the share capital.



The capital return may be effected through writing put options on Infineon shares, through outright repurchases of Infineon shares via the Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, or through repurchases of further portions of Infineon’s outstanding convertible bonds. Through the previous repurchases of Euro 107 million of the convertible bonds due 2014 Infineon has already reduced the number of fully diluted shares outstanding by 1.3 percent.



Any shares bought back will be cancelled to reduce the company’s share capital or used for servicing employee options. The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with Sec.14 (2) and Sec. 20a (3) of the German Securities Trading Act in connection with the provisions of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003.



“Having paid out a dividend of Euro 109 million and having repurchased our own convertible bonds for Euro 107 million in cash, the program for further capital return is another important step in sharing Infineon’s economic success with our investors,” says Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon Technologies AG.