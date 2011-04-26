Toshiba updates on Japanese operations

As of April 15, the safety of all but one of 74'104 Group employees living in the Tohoku and Kanto regions has been confirmed. Toshiba Group continues to make efforts to confirm the safety of the unaccounted for employee.

The status of major Group companies which are now in the process of recovering operations is as follows.



Iwate Toshiba Electronics Co. Ltd., (location: Kitakami City, Iwate Pref.) started partial production from April 18. To minimize impacts on customers, Toshiba has started to provide support at alternative production facilities: Oita Operations (Oita Pref.), Himeji Operations-Semiconductor (Hyogo Pref.) and Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corporation (Ishikawa Pref.).



Toshiba Mobile Display Co., Ltd. (Fukaya City, Saitama Pref.), a wholly-owned subsidiary and manufacturer of medium- and small-sized LCD displays, started partial production at its manufacturing line in Fukaya on March 28 and will resume full operation by the end of April. The company is supplying some products from Ishikawa Works, the company's other production facility in Ishikawa Prefecture.