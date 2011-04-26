Gennum teams with Retronic

Responding to strong customer demand in Europe for its semiconductor solutions, Gennum Corporation has added distributor Retronic GmbH to promote, sell and support its complete portfolio of analog and mixed signal integrated circuit (IC) products.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Retronic is a technical sales organization that has been delivering solutions to customers in the video broadcast, automotive, medical, telecom/datacom and industrial markets for over 25 years. Under the new agreement, Retronic will provide technical sales and distribution support for Gennum’s industry-leading analog and mixed signal IC solutions to customers in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe.



"Retronic is excited to join forces with Gennum to provide industry-leading signal integrity IC solutions to customers within the professional video broadcast and telecom/datacom market segments," said Michail Resikov, Managing Director, Retronic. "This is an important addition to the Retronic line card and significantly strengthens our portfolio in a growing high speed market. We look forward to complementing the Gennum product range with the very best in distribution support."



"Adding Retronic to our global sales network is yet another example of our strategy of providing customers with local support and technical expertise," said Klaus Mueller, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Gennum Corporation. "Retronic’s intimate knowledge of the needs of Central and Eastern European customers will further promote Gennum’s broad portfolio of signal integrity solutions."