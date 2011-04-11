NXP: 'Come with a big offer & we might consider'

"NXP isn't for sale",Richard Clemmer told Reuters in an interview. "And I haven't held talks with the CEOs of Intel, Qualcomm or Broadcom for five or six weeks."

Dutch media had reported that the Eindhoven chip manufacturer was discussing possible acquisitions with Broadcom, Intel and Qualcomm. All previous talks, the CEO stated, were purely related to customer issues.



However, he also said that he would consider a similar offer to that from Texas Instruments for National. "National Semiconductor got a good deal and I would consider talks at an 80% premium or between USD 55-60 per share."