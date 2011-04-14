NEC Operational Update

NEC LCD Technologies, Ltd. would like to inform of influence about earthquake in North-Eastern Japan on March 11, and after-earthquake on April 7, 2011. And also we had no influence about after earthquake on April 11, 2011.

We would appreciate customer’s understanding and cooperation.

The status as of April 14, 2011 is the following:



Harm to Employees: No dead/injury at both Head-Quarter (Kawasaki city) and Akita Plant (Akita city) is reported.

Damage to Buildings: No critical damage is reported.

Influence to Production Equipment: The Production Equipment is under re-set up.

Operational Status: The TFT process has started partially.

Status of Delivery: The product shipment has partially being started.