© Intel Components | April 18, 2011
Intel likely to beat the Mid-Point of 1Q/11 sales guidance
After growing 23% in 2010, IC Insights forecasts that the worldwide MPU market will grow by another 21% this year. With another strong year expected for the MPU market, IC Insights believes that Intel is highly likely to exceed the mid-point of its corporate sales guidance for 1Q/11.
Currently, the company's 1Q/11 guidance is for its sales to be flat (USD 11.5 billion), plus or minus 3.5%. Thus, the expected range of Intel's 1Q/11 corporate sales is USD 11.1 - 11.9 billion, with the mid-point being USD 11.5 billion.
In 2010, Intel had USD 32.3 billion in MPU revenue, which represented about three-quarters (74%) of the company's total corporate sales of USD 43.6 billion. The company's USD 32.3 billion in MPU sales accounted for 81% of the USD 39.9 billion worldwide MPU market in 2010.
With this background, it is interesting to look at the January and February MPU sales as reported by WSTS. The combined worldwide January and February MPU sales dollars for 2011 were 42% greater than the combined January and February MPU sales level of 2010! Moreover, the combined January and February 2011 MPU sales were 28% higher than the combined October and November 2010 MPU sales (the first two months of 4Q/10).
Thus, assuming that the WSTS January and February 1Q/11 MPU data are correct, it appears that the worldwide MPU market is highly likely to grow at a strong double-digit growth rate in 1Q/11 as compared to 4Q/10. With the vast majority of the fast-growing MPU market going to Intel, and MPUs representing such a large portion of the company's total sales, it is hard to imagine Intel not easily surpassing the mid-point of its 1Q/11 sales guidance. With the company due to release its results for 1Q/11 on April 19, we don't have long to wait to see if expectations are correct.
In 2010, Intel had USD 32.3 billion in MPU revenue, which represented about three-quarters (74%) of the company's total corporate sales of USD 43.6 billion. The company's USD 32.3 billion in MPU sales accounted for 81% of the USD 39.9 billion worldwide MPU market in 2010.
With this background, it is interesting to look at the January and February MPU sales as reported by WSTS. The combined worldwide January and February MPU sales dollars for 2011 were 42% greater than the combined January and February MPU sales level of 2010! Moreover, the combined January and February 2011 MPU sales were 28% higher than the combined October and November 2010 MPU sales (the first two months of 4Q/10).
Thus, assuming that the WSTS January and February 1Q/11 MPU data are correct, it appears that the worldwide MPU market is highly likely to grow at a strong double-digit growth rate in 1Q/11 as compared to 4Q/10. With the vast majority of the fast-growing MPU market going to Intel, and MPUs representing such a large portion of the company's total sales, it is hard to imagine Intel not easily surpassing the mid-point of its 1Q/11 sales guidance. With the company due to release its results for 1Q/11 on April 19, we don't have long to wait to see if expectations are correct.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments