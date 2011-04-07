Mosaid continues lawsuit fire

Mosaid Technologies has initiated patent infringement litigation against Nvidia Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. and Interphase Corporation. The suit was filed on April 7, 2011 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Tyler Division.

In its complaint, Mosaid asserts that Nvidia, Freescale and Interphase have infringed, and continue to infringe certain patents related primarily to power management techniques, and microprocessor architecture. The accused devices include graphics processors, application processors, microcontrollers, and system-on-chip devices. These microcomponents products are used in mobile, automotive, consumer and communications applications.



"Unfortunately, it is increasingly clear that many companies now require litigation in order to seriously consider taking a license in a timely manner, despite our continued desire to resolve patent infringement disputes through licensing discussions," said John Lindgren, President and CEO, Mosaid. "In such circumstances, we are prepared to litigate in order to defend our intellectual property rights."