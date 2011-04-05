Components | April 05, 2011
NXP aids 'No Sponge Left Behind' in Surgical Procedures
ClearCount Medical Solutions has selected NXP RFID solutions to enable its SmartSponge System.
The SmartSponge System can easily and accurately detect and account for surgical sponges placed in a patient’s body when undergoing surgery, so that no items are “left behind,” thus improving patient safety.
The SmartSponge System is comprised of RFID-enabled surgical sponges; an embedded RFID reader within a user-friendly automated software accounting system; an accompanying SmartWand to detect sponges accidently retained within the body; and a smart disposal system to account for discarded sponges.
David Palmer, CEO of ClearCount, said: “Our SmartWand-DTX and SmartSponge System, the first Food and Drug Administration-cleared RFID-based platform for the operating room, can help save patients from serious complications that can arise when surgical sponges are left behind. Our solutions also provide renewed confidence – for doctors, hospitals and insurance agencies – that they are providing the highest level of patient safety.”
The incidence of retained foreign objects (RFOs) in surgical patients is difficult to estimate, partly because they can remain in the body undetected for years. A 2008 study published in The Journal of the American College of Surgeons reported that foreign objects were left behind in 1 out of every 5'500 surgical procedures. In abdominal surgeries, retained foreign objects are estimated to occur in one out of every 1'000 to 1'500 surgical procedures.
Victor Vega, RFID marketing director, NXP Semiconductors, said: “Surgical sponges could be counted manually or with the assistance of a barcode reader, but neither of these methods is able to identify any blood-soaked sponges that are hidden in the body. NXP’s RFID-based system enhances accountability with a unique read before, during and after the surgery, which dramatically improves accuracy as well as patient safety.”
Each surgical SmartSponge is uniquely identifiable with a serial number that can be acquired wirelessly, even if accidently left within the body, by waving the SmartWand over the patient. RFID-enabled SmartSponges are packaged in pre-defined quantities. As the package is waved over an RFID reader, the unique serial numbers of the SmartSponges are read and the system ensures a match with the pre-determined package count.
A SmartBucket configured with an RFID reader enables the ClearCount system to directly account for and reconcile all sponges entering into and exiting the sterile field. As final assurance, the SmartWand is used to scan the patient to ensure no sponges are left inside of the patient.
The SmartSponge System is comprised of RFID-enabled surgical sponges; an embedded RFID reader within a user-friendly automated software accounting system; an accompanying SmartWand to detect sponges accidently retained within the body; and a smart disposal system to account for discarded sponges.
David Palmer, CEO of ClearCount, said: “Our SmartWand-DTX and SmartSponge System, the first Food and Drug Administration-cleared RFID-based platform for the operating room, can help save patients from serious complications that can arise when surgical sponges are left behind. Our solutions also provide renewed confidence – for doctors, hospitals and insurance agencies – that they are providing the highest level of patient safety.”
The incidence of retained foreign objects (RFOs) in surgical patients is difficult to estimate, partly because they can remain in the body undetected for years. A 2008 study published in The Journal of the American College of Surgeons reported that foreign objects were left behind in 1 out of every 5'500 surgical procedures. In abdominal surgeries, retained foreign objects are estimated to occur in one out of every 1'000 to 1'500 surgical procedures.
Victor Vega, RFID marketing director, NXP Semiconductors, said: “Surgical sponges could be counted manually or with the assistance of a barcode reader, but neither of these methods is able to identify any blood-soaked sponges that are hidden in the body. NXP’s RFID-based system enhances accountability with a unique read before, during and after the surgery, which dramatically improves accuracy as well as patient safety.”
Each surgical SmartSponge is uniquely identifiable with a serial number that can be acquired wirelessly, even if accidently left within the body, by waving the SmartWand over the patient. RFID-enabled SmartSponges are packaged in pre-defined quantities. As the package is waved over an RFID reader, the unique serial numbers of the SmartSponges are read and the system ensures a match with the pre-determined package count.
A SmartBucket configured with an RFID reader enables the ClearCount system to directly account for and reconcile all sponges entering into and exiting the sterile field. As final assurance, the SmartWand is used to scan the patient to ensure no sponges are left inside of the patient.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments