Samsung<sup>2</sup>: Austin Semiconductor to hire 300 staff

Samsung Austin Semiconductor will hire 300 engineers and technicians in the first six months of 2011 as part of the USD 3.6-billion expansion of the semiconductor's plant.

"In 2010, we hired more than 600 employees as part of the current expansion, bringing total employment to approximately 1'700," Charmaine Winters, senior human resources manager at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said. "We are delighted to continue this positive hiring trend in 2011."



Samsung is actively seeking experienced and entry-level process and equipment engineers and technicians.



"The Austin Chamber, through Opportunity Austin, is committed to the creation of quality jobs that will continue to ensure the vibrancy of our regional economy," said Tim Crowley, 2011 Opportunity Austin Chair and Regional President, Frost Bank. "This announcement from Samsung Austin is a great example of the kind of growth and progress that personifies our mission and bolsters Austin's reputation."