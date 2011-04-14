ON Semiconductor do not anticipate any radiation

Company sites in Japan sustained only minimal physical damage as a result of the earthquake and tsunami. Our Japan operations experienced no impact from the April 7 aftershock. (As of 13th april)

Aizu: Infrastructure services have been restored to this wafer fab. Production has fully recovered.



Gifu: This wafer fab is currently in operation at full capacity.



Gunma: All production lines were resumed in this wafer fab on April 6 and it is currently ramping to full capacity.



Kasukawa and Hanyu: These back-end factories are currently in full operation.



Niigata: This wafer fab is currently in operation at full capacity.



ON Semiconductor (and SANYO Semiconductor) do not anticipate any radiation issues with products being exported from its Japan factories. The company is monitoring shipping routes and current radiation scanning practices.