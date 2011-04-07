Components | April 07, 2011
Market for media tablet & eReader chips explodes in 2010
Worldwide revenues for Media Tablet and eReader semiconductors grew over 2'000% to USD 3.3 billion in 2010 as semiconductor suppliers enabled OEMs to bring new products to market less than 8 months after the iPad launched, according to IDC.
With the arrival of Android Honeycomb, dual core processors, and increased bandwidth, IDC expects Media Tablet and eReader semiconductor revenues to grow by 120% year over year in 2011.
"The opportunity for semiconductors in Media Tablets and eReaders has exploded and semiconductor suppliers are scrambling to bring to market semiconductor and software platforms to enable these products," said Michael J. Palma, research manager for Consumer Semiconductor research at IDC. "Beyond semiconductors, these suppliers are also providing OEMs with much of the system software as well as support for access into app stores, which is helping to dramatically shorten product design cycles."
Tablets are defined by their connectivity, user interface, and battery life. Semiconductor firms provide the technology to enable these features, with touchscreen controllers and sensors providing the rich user experience; baseband modems, WiFi chipsets, and related integrated circuits (ICs) providing connectivity; specialized semiconductors managing the battery life; and the overall device managed by application processors (APUs).
Highlights
At 99% share of APU shipments, the ARM processor architecture dominated this market in 2010 and is expected to lose only a few points in 2011 as the MIPs and x86 architectures struggle for a role in the market.
Media Tablets and eReaders are two devices that share components but whose bills of materials (BOM) are optimized for very different functions. The 2010 average Tablet semiconductor BOM was nearly one and one half times as much as the BOM for eReaders.
Storage and memory ICs accounted for 40% of the semiconductor revenue opportunity in 2010, but falling prices for Flash and DRAM will drive system BOM cost reductions through 2015, leading these components' share of semiconductor costs to fall nearly in half over the forecast period.
Market Outlook
The appeal of Media Tablets will drive the semiconductor revenue opportunity to a five year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. "For the next several years, we will see rapid innovation cycles for products launched into the marketplace and semiconductor suppliers will continue to satisfy evolving end user requirements over the coming years," added Mr Palma.
"The opportunity for semiconductors in Media Tablets and eReaders has exploded and semiconductor suppliers are scrambling to bring to market semiconductor and software platforms to enable these products," said Michael J. Palma, research manager for Consumer Semiconductor research at IDC. "Beyond semiconductors, these suppliers are also providing OEMs with much of the system software as well as support for access into app stores, which is helping to dramatically shorten product design cycles."
Tablets are defined by their connectivity, user interface, and battery life. Semiconductor firms provide the technology to enable these features, with touchscreen controllers and sensors providing the rich user experience; baseband modems, WiFi chipsets, and related integrated circuits (ICs) providing connectivity; specialized semiconductors managing the battery life; and the overall device managed by application processors (APUs).
Highlights
At 99% share of APU shipments, the ARM processor architecture dominated this market in 2010 and is expected to lose only a few points in 2011 as the MIPs and x86 architectures struggle for a role in the market.
Media Tablets and eReaders are two devices that share components but whose bills of materials (BOM) are optimized for very different functions. The 2010 average Tablet semiconductor BOM was nearly one and one half times as much as the BOM for eReaders.
Storage and memory ICs accounted for 40% of the semiconductor revenue opportunity in 2010, but falling prices for Flash and DRAM will drive system BOM cost reductions through 2015, leading these components' share of semiconductor costs to fall nearly in half over the forecast period.
Market Outlook
The appeal of Media Tablets will drive the semiconductor revenue opportunity to a five year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. "For the next several years, we will see rapid innovation cycles for products launched into the marketplace and semiconductor suppliers will continue to satisfy evolving end user requirements over the coming years," added Mr Palma.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments