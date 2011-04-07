Wolfson technology selected by Olympus

Wolfson Microelectronics' ultra-low power stereo Audio Hub, the WM8962, has been selected by Olympus Imaging Corporation, for its recently announced LS-7 Linear Pulse Code Modulation (PCM) Audio Recorder.

Nigel Burgess, Product Line Manager for Imaging, Computing and Entertainment at Wolfson Microelectronics, said: “We are delighted that Olympus Imaging Corporation has selected our WM8962 Audio Hub for its latest audio recorder. The WM8962 provides a combination of excellent audio performance, flexibility and low package size, ideal for consumer electronics applications such as the Olympus LS-7.”



Yuichi Saito, General Manager, Audio Business Department at Olympus Imaging Corporation, said: “Using the WM8962 makes it possible to provide products that can satisfy our customers who seek excellent sound quality. Wolfson Microelectronics is known to have a comprehensive support structure; therefore we were willing to use this latest device without hesitation.”