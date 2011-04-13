Components | April 13, 2011
MEMC resumes wafer production in Japan
MEMC Electronic Materials has resumed production of 300mm wafers at its facility in Utsunomiya, Japan following the earthquake that occurred on March 11.
The facility has been shipping unaffected product and has resumed production on qualified process tools, while continuing to inspect, qualify, and ramp additional equipment. Production yield on operating tools has been comparable to pre-earthquake levels, raw material availability has been good, and power availability has improved.
Full 300mm production is targeted to be achieved by the middle of May. The facility's small volume of 200mm wafer capacity, previously scheduled to be moved to the company's Ipoh, Malaysia site during the third quarter of 2011, is now in the process of being moved ahead of the original schedule.
"I am very proud of the character and resolve displayed by our employees in responding to this disaster and recovery," commented Ahmad Chatila, MEMC's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company we came together, forming worldwide response teams within hours of the earthquake, to make certain that our first priority, the safety and security of all employees and their families, was assured. Also within hours of the quake, we began facility inspections and hundreds of additional employees around the world initiated efforts to repair damage and resume production. My sincerest thanks go out to our employees whose commitment and focus enabled us to resume production so quickly. However, our foremost thoughts remain with the Japanese people during the recovery."
"In the overall semiconductor and electronics industries, many have been affected by this disaster in Japan. We continue to listen intently to needs and ideas in the marketplace to help lessen the impact of this tragedy on our customers, potential customers and others in the industry."
