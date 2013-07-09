© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Mouser signs distribution agreement with Plessey

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement for Plessey's complete range of products.

"Mouser is pleased to partner with Plessey to distribute their innovative semiconductor products to our customers across the globe," stated Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Semiconductors. "We always aim to provide design engineers with the latest technologies so that they can create state of the art solutions. Plessey has built its global brand recognition over the decades by being one of the true innovators in the electronics industry always pushing the boundaries to deliver novel and clever solutions."



Michael LeGoff, Plessey's CEO, commented, "Mouser is one of the leading distributors in the world and thus enables us to reach out to customers everywhere so that they can find out about our technologies and how they can use them to do things that could not be done any other way."