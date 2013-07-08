© spfotocz dreamstime.com Business | July 08, 2013
Osram is independent
The spin-off of OSRAM Licht AG from Siemens is effective as July 5, with the final entry in the Commercial Register.
The spin-off is made on the basis of the Spin-Off and Acquisition Agreement of November 28, 2012, authorized by the general meetings of Siemens on January 23, 2013 and of OSRAM Licht AG on January 21, 2013.
Before the day is out, all shares of OSRAM Licht AG are to be admitted to the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges, as well as to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of OSRAM Licht AG shares will commence on July 8, 2013, under the ticker symbol “OSR”.
The overall capital stock of OSRAM Licht AG is divided into more than 100 million shares. A good 80 percent of these will today be allotted to the current Siemens shareholders at a ratio of 10:1; that is, the given shareholder will receive one new Osram share for every ten Siemens shares.
Osram generates more than 70 percent of its revenue with energy-efficient products. LED-based products today already account for more than 25 percent of overall revenue.
Before the day is out, all shares of OSRAM Licht AG are to be admitted to the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges, as well as to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of OSRAM Licht AG shares will commence on July 8, 2013, under the ticker symbol “OSR”.
The overall capital stock of OSRAM Licht AG is divided into more than 100 million shares. A good 80 percent of these will today be allotted to the current Siemens shareholders at a ratio of 10:1; that is, the given shareholder will receive one new Osram share for every ten Siemens shares.
Osram generates more than 70 percent of its revenue with energy-efficient products. LED-based products today already account for more than 25 percent of overall revenue.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments