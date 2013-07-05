© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Laboratory temperature controllers with Ramp/Soak capabilities

Oven Industries Inc. announces new laboratory temperature controllers with ramp/soak capabilities.

The 5R6-900 benchtop controller - contained all in one enclosure - can be plugged into the wall as a self-contained temperature control system, which has its own power supply. This distinctive detail makes the device unique, as well as highly convenient for users.



The temperature controller can also be used universally, which allows the user to use the device wherever they are located. As a solid state MOSFET bidirectional compact unit featuring an internal power supply, it is also capable of loading currents up to 10A. The compact size, as well as the isolated communication port, makes using the 5R6-900 benchtop temperature controller a breeze.



User-friendly and PC programmable, the electronic controller easily connects to a computer through the electrically isolated RS232 communications port. The computer can be utilized as a connector and the unit can stand alone, once the desired parameter settings are in place. These settings are kept in the non-volatile memory.



Great for usage in universities, science laboratories, PCR research and any businesses that specialize in temperature control. The controller features an easy-to-read digital display for controlling functions, including adjusting output voltage and setting the desired temperature. Complete with an auto output shutdown if the sensor is opened or shorted, the unit also includes high, low and no alarm settings.



Oven Industries has many unique options for customized, industrial quality temperature controllers and sensors. All products are designed by experts and have been used in a wide variety of applications, including commercial, industrial, military, medical equipment and food processing.