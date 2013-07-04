© verticalarray dreamstime.com Business | July 04, 2013
Chinese LED lighting manufacturers shift business home
The rise of the domestic China LED market has brought great business opportunities.
After the European debt crisis, the export-oriented Chinese LED lighting industry shifted their business to emerging markets. Exports to Russia, for example, has already accounted for 2.8% of China’s total exports.
The Chinese domestic LED lighting market has also become the major focus of manufacturers. Government bidding project support is a significant influencing factor; because the Chinese LED lighting market is deeply affected by the policy, an in-depth understanding of China’s policy for LED lighting would help understand the mechanism of the Chinese market.
The Chinese LED lighting industry is highly dependent on exports. Europe and the US are ideal markets for LED lighting market development due to customers’ less price sensitivity and strong interest in energy saving and environmental awareness.
Therefore, in the initial stages of China’s LED lighting business, the Chinese LED industry relied heavily on exports to Europe and the US and was deeply involved in the global industrial chain. According to LEDinside’s Chinese LED lighting market report, data from Chinese customs showed that in 2012, China’s LED lighting fixture exports amounted to approximately 5.8 billion USD.
Japan, Western Europe, and the US were the major LED lighting export markets, in which the US market, accounting for approximately 24% of China’s total exports, was the largest export market. The major export markets are becoming more concentrated each year; in 2012, the top 8 export markets (including 4 European countries) accounted for 62.7% of China’s total exports. In 2012, Russia became one of China’s top ten export markets by achieving a profit of 160 million USD (a 49% increase compared with that of 2011).
Due to the European debt crisis, LED lighting demands in European markets (and even in the US market) have decreased. Several LED lighting manufacturers that overly relied on foreign trade were struck by the sudden decline in orders. Export-oriented LED companies in Shenzhen, Ningbo, and Dongguan, for example, suffered an unprecedented downturn; several small and medium-sized companies were even forced to lay off employees and reduce production in order to avoid business bankrupt.
On the other hand, China’s huge domestic market also became a solution to the sharp decline in LED export orders. According to China’s lighting market scale data, residential lighting products were most widely adopted in China (approximately 4.2 billion products), making the residential lighting market the largest potential LED lighting replacement market.
However, due to the high price, the LED lighting penetration rate was low and the expansion of the residential LED lighting market was hindered. As for the commercial and public lighting market, demands for HID lamps and fluorescent lamps with high luminous flux are significant; the total lighting demand in these markets was only slightly less than that of the residential market.
Commercial lighting products have a shorter replacement cycle, and buyers in this market can accept a higher price, thus the LED lighting penetration rate in the commercial lighting market could be rapidly enhanced.
Unlike mature markets such as Europe, the US, and Japan, the Chinese LED lighting market may easily be affected by the policy. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of China’s policy for LED lighting would help understand the mechanism of the Chinese market, and by observing government bidding projects and market trends, the policies as well as China’s resource allocation would become clear.
CEIEC was commissioned (by Ministry of Finance, National Development And Reform Commission, and The Ministry of Science And Technology) to hold the second public subsidy bidding project “2012 SSL Product Fiscal Subsidy Promotion Program” in Beijing on August 13, 2012. This project was the most formal public bidding regarding the LED lighting industry that was held by the government.
The Chinese government tends to promote domestic LED lighting by subsidizing indoor and outdoor lighting products. In addition, local governments have also announced policies based on “The 12th Five-Year Plan” to encourage investment and development in the LED industry. Such promotion may deeply enhance LED lighting popularization in the Chinese lighting market.
LED lighting product price fall below average price, manufacturers aggressively seize market channels
Due to the oversupply of LED chips and other key raw materials, LED lighting product price has dropped to a more reasonable level. LEDinside’s statistics showed that in the Chinese market, 7W bulb price was between 45RMB-55RMB (10USD per Klm ), showing a price decline of more than 40% within one year.
Knowing that the price-performance of LED lighting products has been accepted in the Chinese market, many LED lighting companies have started to do brand management and seize market channels. Traditional lighting manufacturers with brand resources and market channel advantages have also increased the LED lighting product lines in order to compete with new comers.
Currently LED lighting marketing in China is mostly based on project and distribution channels. After 4 years of LED promotion by the government, the distribution channel has expanded from traditional shops to exclusive LED lighting stores and shopping centers.
Moreover, in order to provide customers with a familiar shopping platform, lighting manufacturers have also started to sell LED lighting products with high replacement needs (such as light bulbs and light tubes) via the internet. LEDinside estimates that by 2015, the ratio of distributors and online shopping malls will increase to around 40%.
In 2013, most of the LED lighting companies have started to re-examine their market channels. To traditional foreign trade enterprises, distributors are their domestic customers; to online businesses, distributors are their direct consumers; to companies that transferred from package to LED lighting, distributors are their downstream customers.
Lighting distributors have clearly become the critical market channel of all types of LED lighting industries; realizing the economic advantages of LED lighting, they have continued to expand their LED lighting product line and participate in tenders of each LED lighting brand. Related industries are all aggressively investing in LED lighting in order to seize the business opportunities brought by the popularization of LED lighting.
The Chinese domestic LED lighting market has also become the major focus of manufacturers. Government bidding project support is a significant influencing factor; because the Chinese LED lighting market is deeply affected by the policy, an in-depth understanding of China’s policy for LED lighting would help understand the mechanism of the Chinese market.
The Chinese LED lighting industry is highly dependent on exports. Europe and the US are ideal markets for LED lighting market development due to customers’ less price sensitivity and strong interest in energy saving and environmental awareness.
Therefore, in the initial stages of China’s LED lighting business, the Chinese LED industry relied heavily on exports to Europe and the US and was deeply involved in the global industrial chain. According to LEDinside’s Chinese LED lighting market report, data from Chinese customs showed that in 2012, China’s LED lighting fixture exports amounted to approximately 5.8 billion USD.
Japan, Western Europe, and the US were the major LED lighting export markets, in which the US market, accounting for approximately 24% of China’s total exports, was the largest export market. The major export markets are becoming more concentrated each year; in 2012, the top 8 export markets (including 4 European countries) accounted for 62.7% of China’s total exports. In 2012, Russia became one of China’s top ten export markets by achieving a profit of 160 million USD (a 49% increase compared with that of 2011).
Due to the European debt crisis, LED lighting demands in European markets (and even in the US market) have decreased. Several LED lighting manufacturers that overly relied on foreign trade were struck by the sudden decline in orders. Export-oriented LED companies in Shenzhen, Ningbo, and Dongguan, for example, suffered an unprecedented downturn; several small and medium-sized companies were even forced to lay off employees and reduce production in order to avoid business bankrupt.
On the other hand, China’s huge domestic market also became a solution to the sharp decline in LED export orders. According to China’s lighting market scale data, residential lighting products were most widely adopted in China (approximately 4.2 billion products), making the residential lighting market the largest potential LED lighting replacement market.
However, due to the high price, the LED lighting penetration rate was low and the expansion of the residential LED lighting market was hindered. As for the commercial and public lighting market, demands for HID lamps and fluorescent lamps with high luminous flux are significant; the total lighting demand in these markets was only slightly less than that of the residential market.
Commercial lighting products have a shorter replacement cycle, and buyers in this market can accept a higher price, thus the LED lighting penetration rate in the commercial lighting market could be rapidly enhanced.
Unlike mature markets such as Europe, the US, and Japan, the Chinese LED lighting market may easily be affected by the policy. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of China’s policy for LED lighting would help understand the mechanism of the Chinese market, and by observing government bidding projects and market trends, the policies as well as China’s resource allocation would become clear.
CEIEC was commissioned (by Ministry of Finance, National Development And Reform Commission, and The Ministry of Science And Technology) to hold the second public subsidy bidding project “2012 SSL Product Fiscal Subsidy Promotion Program” in Beijing on August 13, 2012. This project was the most formal public bidding regarding the LED lighting industry that was held by the government.
The Chinese government tends to promote domestic LED lighting by subsidizing indoor and outdoor lighting products. In addition, local governments have also announced policies based on “The 12th Five-Year Plan” to encourage investment and development in the LED industry. Such promotion may deeply enhance LED lighting popularization in the Chinese lighting market.
LED lighting product price fall below average price, manufacturers aggressively seize market channels
Due to the oversupply of LED chips and other key raw materials, LED lighting product price has dropped to a more reasonable level. LEDinside’s statistics showed that in the Chinese market, 7W bulb price was between 45RMB-55RMB (10USD per Klm ), showing a price decline of more than 40% within one year.
Knowing that the price-performance of LED lighting products has been accepted in the Chinese market, many LED lighting companies have started to do brand management and seize market channels. Traditional lighting manufacturers with brand resources and market channel advantages have also increased the LED lighting product lines in order to compete with new comers.
Currently LED lighting marketing in China is mostly based on project and distribution channels. After 4 years of LED promotion by the government, the distribution channel has expanded from traditional shops to exclusive LED lighting stores and shopping centers.
Moreover, in order to provide customers with a familiar shopping platform, lighting manufacturers have also started to sell LED lighting products with high replacement needs (such as light bulbs and light tubes) via the internet. LEDinside estimates that by 2015, the ratio of distributors and online shopping malls will increase to around 40%.
In 2013, most of the LED lighting companies have started to re-examine their market channels. To traditional foreign trade enterprises, distributors are their domestic customers; to online businesses, distributors are their direct consumers; to companies that transferred from package to LED lighting, distributors are their downstream customers.
Lighting distributors have clearly become the critical market channel of all types of LED lighting industries; realizing the economic advantages of LED lighting, they have continued to expand their LED lighting product line and participate in tenders of each LED lighting brand. Related industries are all aggressively investing in LED lighting in order to seize the business opportunities brought by the popularization of LED lighting.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments