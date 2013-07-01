© batman2000-dreamstime.com Business | July 01, 2013
North America to claim nearly half of tablet spend in 2013
More than 39 million tablets shipped worldwide during the first calendar quarter of 2013, representing the second largest volume of shipments to date; only bested by the previous quarter ending calendar year 2012
The spending power of the largest three world regions and availability of new, higher cost Windows devices from PC OEMs are continuing to drive market awareness and growth, according to market intelligence firm ABI Research.
Tablets remain a lucrative market for the three largest world regions for consumer electronics and computer adoption: North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific’s Japan and South Korea. “Three regions of the world are expected to yield 97% of tablet revenues in 2013,” says senior practice director Jeff Orr. “North America is forecasted to claim nearly half of the estimated $72 billion expected to be spent this year on tablet devices. Western Europe and Asia-Pacific will also have their hands in the honey pot for a combined 50% of world tablet revenues, respectively.”
© ABI Research
Contributing to the revenue growth is the broader availability of Windows-based tablets. ABI Research estimates only 1.5 million Microsoft Surface tablets shipped during 1Q’2013. “The average selling prices for Windows 8 and Windows RT are higher than other platforms, which is keeping price erosion minimized,” adds Orr. Several tablet partners have joined Microsoft in launching Windows tablets, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, and Vizio. Businesses, many of which have loyal Windows PC followings, are a prime growth audience for tablets.
