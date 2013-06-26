© costasz dreamstime.com Business | June 26, 2013
Average price of global LED light bulb steadily decreases
According to the updated LED light bulb sales price which investigated by LEDinside, the ASP of the 40W equiv. LED light bulbs declined by 1% in May (2013), reaching USD16.
The most obvious price reduction was occurred in Taiwan. The ASP of the 60W equiv. LED light bulbs declined by 0.1% to USD23.8. The price was unstable in all regions with less renewing products.
LEDinside observes that apart from the increase in UK’s product sales price in May, the product price in rest of the regions either remained steady or slightly decreased. The Osram, Samsung, and LG in Germany come up with 40W equiv. bulbs which sell for less than ten euro.
As in China, some of the local manufacturers, such as SunSun lighting and BYD, are also positive about the development for residential lighting market. By putting more effort into it, Chinese local manufacturers are planning to win market share from the international manufacturers by price.
In Taiwan, the market competition is getting more intense with Toshiba promoting different types of low-priced 40W equiv. LED bulbs. All sales prices are below USD8, which can be quite a threat to the local manufacturers.
40W equiv. LED lamp price went downward for low-priced new products in Taiwan
LEDinside indicates that the ASP of the 40W equiv. LED light bulbs declined by 1% in May, 2013, reaching USD16. The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in Japan decreased by 3.3% with some of the product price being increased due to the end of promotion period while the rest of the product price steadily decreased.
The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in the US in May declined by 6.9% with the original product price being steadily declined and no new products being introduced in the region. The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in Korea in May slightly increased by 0.2% due to the decreased exchange rate and there were no changes toward the original product price.
The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in the UK in May significantly increased by 12.8% with the original product price being increased in general and less new products being introduced this month. The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in Germany in May declined by 4.7% with the original product price being steadily decreased and no new products being introduced temporarily.
The ASP of 40W equiv. LED lamp in China increased by 12.3% due to the decreasing exchange rate. It remained the lowest among all regions because the price for new products tends to be higher and that led to an increase in average price. Taiwan’s ASP in May significantly declined by 15.8% with the original product price remained steady. The low average price was caused by low-priced products such as Toshiba light bulb.
Average price of 60W equiv. LED bulbs is unstable in each regions
In May, the ASP of the 60W equiv. LED light bulbs slightly declined by 0.1%, reaching USD23.8. The price was unstable in each region with less renewing products. Japan’s ASP in May declined by 8.4%, reaching USD21.9. The original product price in Japan steadily decreased, yet the increased exchange rate caused the average price to go down.
Moreover, there were no renewing products in Japan. The ASP in Korea and China increased by 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, due to the declined exchange rate.
There were no changes toward the original product price in both Korea and China. The ASP in USA and Germany in May decreased by 3.3% and 0.9%, respectively, with the original product price in both regions being steadily decreased.
UK’s ASP increased by 5% with the original product price being increased in general. Also, the price for new products appeared to be lower in UK. Taiwan’s ASP of the 60W equiv. LED light bulbs increased by 8.5% due to the higher price on new products. The original product price remained steady in Taiwan.
LEDinside believes as the technology development and customers’ awareness on the LED lighting continue to increase, traditional lighting will be replaced by LED lighting through its true meaning in 2013. LEDinside forecasted that the LED lighting penetration rate is estimated to reach 25.7% in 2013, which increased by 8.1% compared with that in 2012.
In addition, as the popularity of the LED residential lighting market continues to grow, many lighting manufacturers, especially first-tier international manufacturers, are working hard to expand the market and channels as well as to increase the product proportion. By adjusting the product price, they can promote and get ready for the growth in residential lighting market.
