Flextronics to handle new Mac Pro?

Remember Apple's comment that they wanted to become more American, and also the promise to move back some production to the US, more specific a Mac product?

And now, with the unveiling of the new Mac Pro – the cylindrical black trash can looking thing – the rumour mill started spinning like never before, and several media reports that it would be the Mac Pro that would be the new 'Made-in-USA' labelled product.



And while in the US, why not let a company with an American background do the job? So, if the rumours are true, Singapore-based Flextronics (which we all know, still has some strong American ties) will take care of the assembly work for the new gadget. However, there is no favoured guess as to when it will arrive at a US-based Flextronics facility, nor which of the facilities will have the honours.