© mikhail-mishchenko-dreamstime.com Business | June 12, 2013
List: Texas falls from grace
Overall, the top 20 MEMS manufacturers last year accounted for a whopping 77 percent of the industry total of some $8.3 billion.
Bosch, the No. 3 entity in 2011, enjoyed a MEMS revenue boost of 8 percent last year including a nearly 5 percent uptick in its primary automotive MEMS business, which accounted for 82 percent of overall Bosch MEMS takings. Bosch is unchallenged as the top automotive MEMS supplier with 27 percent share of the market.
STMicroelectronics, the No. 4 player in 2011, counted on a robust consumer and mobile business as its main source of MEMS revenue. While rival Bosch dominates automotive, STM leads in consumer and mobile MEMS with 32 percent of the market.
Falling out of the No. 1 spot was Texas Instruments, down to No. 3, with revenue down 3 percent to $751 million.
At the No. 4 spot was Hewlett-Packard with revenue of $677 million. HP also suffered a drop in ranking, down from No. 2 in 2011.
Rounding out the Top 5 but at a relatively far remove from the four other companies above it was Canon of Japan, with revenue of $377 million.
Worth noting outside of the Top 5 was California-based InvenSense at No. 13, with revenue up 30 percent to $186 million.
Top 20 IDM and Fabless MEMS Suppliers Worldwide in Revenue (in Millions of US Dollars)
The figure excludes foundry revenue in order to avoid double-counting of fabless and foundry takings within the same ranking.
-----
Source: IHS Inc. May 2013
STMicroelectronics, the No. 4 player in 2011, counted on a robust consumer and mobile business as its main source of MEMS revenue. While rival Bosch dominates automotive, STM leads in consumer and mobile MEMS with 32 percent of the market.
Falling out of the No. 1 spot was Texas Instruments, down to No. 3, with revenue down 3 percent to $751 million.
At the No. 4 spot was Hewlett-Packard with revenue of $677 million. HP also suffered a drop in ranking, down from No. 2 in 2011.
Rounding out the Top 5 but at a relatively far remove from the four other companies above it was Canon of Japan, with revenue of $377 million.
Worth noting outside of the Top 5 was California-based InvenSense at No. 13, with revenue up 30 percent to $186 million.
Top 20 IDM and Fabless MEMS Suppliers Worldwide in Revenue (in Millions of US Dollars)
|Rank
|Company
|2012
|2011
|1
|Bosch
|793
|735
|1
|STMicro
|793
|644
|3
|Texas Instruments
|751
|776
|4
|Hewlett-Packard
|677
|748
|5
|Canon
|377
|369
|6
|Denso
|298
|292
|7
|Panasonic
|296
|308
|8
|Knowles Electronics
|292
|273
|9
|Analog Devices Inc.
|285
|257
|10
|Freescale Semiconductor
|255
|245
|11
|Epson
|223
|246
|12
|Sensata Technologies
|200
|190
|13
|InvenSense
|186
|144
|14
|Avago Technologies
|167
|193
|15
|VTI
|163
|135
|16
|Infineon Technologies
|157
|139
|17
|General Electric
|141
|132
|18
|JDSU
|114
|103
|19
|FormFactor
|109
|115
|20
|TriQuint Semiconductor
|109
|91
|-
|Others
|1,957
|1,828
|-
|Total
|8,342
|7,961
The figure excludes foundry revenue in order to avoid double-counting of fabless and foundry takings within the same ranking.
-----
Source: IHS Inc. May 2013
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments