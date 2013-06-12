List: Texas falls from grace

© mikhail-mishchenko-dreamstime.com

Overall, the top 20 MEMS manufacturers last year accounted for a whopping 77 percent of the industry total of some $8.3 billion.

Top 20 IDM and Fabless MEMS Suppliers Worldwide in Revenue (in Millions of US Dollars)

Rank Company 2012 2011 1 Bosch 793 735 1 STMicro 793 644 3 Texas Instruments 751 776 4 Hewlett-Packard 677 748 5 Canon 377 369 6 Denso 298 292 7 Panasonic 296 308 8 Knowles Electronics 292 273 9 Analog Devices Inc. 285 257 10 Freescale Semiconductor 255 245 11 Epson 223 246 12 Sensata Technologies 200 190 13 InvenSense 186 144 14 Avago Technologies 167 193 15 VTI 163 135 16 Infineon Technologies 157 139 17 General Electric 141 132 18 JDSU 114 103 19 FormFactor 109 115 20 TriQuint Semiconductor 109 91 - Others 1,957 1,828 - Total 8,342 7,961

The figure excludes foundry revenue in order to avoid double-counting of fabless and foundry takings within the same ranking.

Bosch, the No. 3 entity in 2011, enjoyed a MEMS revenue boost of 8 percent last year including a nearly 5 percent uptick in its primary automotive MEMS business, which accounted for 82 percent of overall Bosch MEMS takings. Bosch is unchallenged as the top automotive MEMS supplier with 27 percent share of the market.STMicroelectronics, the No. 4 player in 2011, counted on a robust consumer and mobile business as its main source of MEMS revenue. While rival Bosch dominates automotive, STM leads in consumer and mobile MEMS with 32 percent of the market.Falling out of the No. 1 spot was Texas Instruments, down to No. 3, with revenue down 3 percent to $751 million.At the No. 4 spot was Hewlett-Packard with revenue of $677 million. HP also suffered a drop in ranking, down from No. 2 in 2011.Rounding out the Top 5 but at a relatively far remove from the four other companies above it was Canon of Japan, with revenue of $377 million.Worth noting outside of the Top 5 was California-based InvenSense at No. 13, with revenue up 30 percent to $186 million.-----Source: IHS Inc. May 2013