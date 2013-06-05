© Samsung Business | June 05, 2013
Introducing the Galaxy S4 Active
The Samsung Galaxy S4 active - the rugged counterpart of the S4. This time Samsung focused a bit more o the active user and provided customers with a product with both dust and water protection.
This time Samsung have focused a bit more on the active users and fitted the phone with qualified protection from dust and water (IP67). Also, the fully sealed design keeps dust particles out and protects against water damage for up to 30 minutes of submergence at a depth of one meter, the company writes in a press release.
“The Galaxy S4 Active is the newest addition to the Galaxy series and is purposefully designed for active users who love the outdoors,” said JK Shin, CEO and President of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has taken the innovative features of the Galaxy S4 and added breakthrough protective design elements to create a device that thrives in an active environment and is built for a lifestyle of travel and exploration.”
Featuring a 1.9 GHZ Quad-Core processor and 2,600mAh battery, a 5.0’’ Full HD TFT LCD screen (443 PPI). And with ‘Glove Touch’, cold weather is no longer a problem since the touchscreen can be fully operated while wearing gloves.
Network: LTE Cat3, HSPA＋ 42/5.76Mbps, EDGE/GPRS Class 12
Processor: 1.9GHz Quad-Core Processor
Display: 5.0” Full HD TFT LCD, 443 PPI, Glove Touch
OS:Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
Camera: Rear: 8 megapixel with LED Flash light. Front: 2 megapixel
Connectivity: Wi-Fi ac, Wi-Fi Direct, IrDA, NFC, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE)
Sensor: Accelerometer Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Digital Compass, Barometer Sensor, Gesture Sensor, Finger Hovering Sensor, Light Sensor
Memory: 16GB Internal memory (User Memory approximately 11.25GB) micro SD slot (up to 64GB), 2GB RAM
Dimension: 139.7 x 71.3 x 9.1 mm, 151g
Battery: 2,600mAh
