Business | May 15, 2013
Vicor expands Line Up
Vicor Corporation expanded its ultra high density Picor Cool-Power PI31xx series of isolated, ZVS-based DC-DC converters.
They are optimized for 24 V industrial, 28 V aerospace/defense and/or demanding wide temperature applications. The new Cool-Power PI31xx converters retain the product series’ signature 0.87" x 0.65" x 0.265" surface-mount package profile to provide up to 334 W/in3 power density and 2,250 V input to output isolation. At less than 50% the size of a conventional isolated 1/16th brick, Cool-Power PI31xx converters provide exceptional performance in an IC package for use in high density system designs.
Cool-Power PI31xx series converters utilize an advanced Zero-Voltage Switching (ZVS) architecture and high-performance planar magnetics to enable IC-like density and greater PCB layout flexibility in space-constrained environments. The high-switching frequency (900 kHz) of PI31xx series converters reduces input filter and output capacitance requirements, further reducing space constraints.
Fully equipped with a variety of programmable features, the PI31xx includes output voltage trimming, programmable soft-start capability, and remote on/off ENABLE. There is also a temperature monitor function, providing an analog output voltage proportional to the internal module temperature.
The PI31xx is self-protected against fault conditions including: input over-voltage, under-voltage lockout, over-temperature, and output over-voltage protection. A constant current limit threshold is employed to protect against short circuit and overload conditions. All fault conditions have an auto-restart function.
When paired with 0.98" x 0.49" x 0.18" Picor QuietPower® EMI filters – the smallest filters in this product category at less than 25% the size of competing offerings – designers are afforded an end-to-end isolated DC-DC conversion and EMI filtering solution that’s unrivaled in density optimization. QuietPower filters provide up to 99.5% efficiency and are designed for universal compatibility with high frequency switching DC-DC converters from any manufacturer. Example products include the QuietPower QPI-12 filter with high common-mode (>40dB) and high differential-mode (>70dB) attenuation for industrial applications. For aerospace/defense applications, the MQPI-18 offers >45dB and >75dB common-mode and differential-mode attenuation respectively.
“Used separately or in combination, Cool-Power PI31xx converters and QuietPower EMI filters defy the power density constraints of conventional converters and filters,” said Robert Gendron, Vice President, Picor Semiconductor Power Solutions, Vicor. “Together, they provide an elegant ‘two chip’ solution that makes it considerably easier to design for compact industrial, aerospace/defense, and/or demanding wide temperature applications.”
About Picor Cool-Power
The Picor Cool-Power portfolio currently consists of the PI31xx series of isolated converters and the PI33xx and PI34xx series of ZVS Buck Regulators. Future products in the family will include additional ZVS Buck Regulators with different voltage/current capability, ZVS Buck-Boost Regulators, and ZVS Boost Regulators, all of which are expected to set new industry performance benchmarks.
Pricing and Availability
Picor Cool-Power PI31xx isolated DC-DC converters are available today. Pricing for OEM quantities is $37.40 for I-grade (-40°C to 125°C) and $89.76 for M-grade (-55°C to 125°C) devices. Picor QuietPower QPI-12 (-40°C to 125°C) and MQPI-18 (-55°C to 125°C) active EMI filters are also available today. Pricing for OEM quantities is $7.84 for QPI-12 and $32.78 for MQPI-18.
