© iFixit Business | April 24, 2013
Nest thermostat teardown
Another teardown from the guys at iFixit is in. This time the fellows is digging in to the second-generation Nest Thermostat.
It's no secret that at iFixit we're pretty excited about Apple-related news. So when a pair of Apple's top iPod engineers left the company to follow their product development dreams, our interest was slightly piqued. When they released a refined, second-generation Nest thermostat, we couldn't resist—it had to be torn down.
Teardown highlights:
The Nest is made up of two primary components: a wall-mounted base that connects to the signal lines from your HVAC system(s), and the snap-on display unit that houses the LCD and controls.
The base unit is home to ten spring-loaded connectors that let you easily route signal lines from your HVAC system to the Nest: Rc, Rh, W1, W2/AUX, Y1, Y2, G, O/B, Common “C”, and Nest star.
Noteworthy ICs on the base motherboard:
Nothing makes us happier than a device with an easily replaceable battery. We feel the engineers at Nest Labs must have been thinking of us when they added numbered flags showing three easy steps for battery removal.
The Nest features an auto-away function that can detect when you've left your home and then automatically switch to an "away temperature" to avoid heating or cooling an empty house. This feature is controlled by two motion sensors (long and short range), capable of detecting movement within a 150° field of vision.
It may look like the folks at Nest cut a couple of corners on the six-sided LCD, but in fact it's a rather remarkable round display, with only the visible portion populated with pixels.
A quick look at the last component hanging off the side of the motherboard reveals an Avago ADBM-A350 optical finger navigation module, responsible for detecting the position of the outer steel ring. This component works similarly to an optical mouse's sensor, by snapping images of the inside of the ring and comparing sequential pictures to determine position as it spins.
With all of the I/O connections on the back, the main motherboard houses all of its important ICs on the front:
© iFixitOpening the Nest revealed a clutch of pleasant surprises. First moment of joy: the thermostat is held together with Phillips screws, handily removed with the included driver. Next, the rechargeable battery is easy to access and replace, with convenient directions printed inside the device. The icing on the cake: all of this great design is nested in a tough steel case, making for a long-lasting product that's both repairable and durable. With these considerations in mind, we happily assigned the Nest Learning Thermostat a 9 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
Teardown highlights:
The Nest is made up of two primary components: a wall-mounted base that connects to the signal lines from your HVAC system(s), and the snap-on display unit that houses the LCD and controls.
The base unit is home to ten spring-loaded connectors that let you easily route signal lines from your HVAC system to the Nest: Rc, Rh, W1, W2/AUX, Y1, Y2, G, O/B, Common “C”, and Nest star.
Noteworthy ICs on the base motherboard:
- ST Microelectronics STM32L151VB ultra-low-power 32 MHz ARM Cortex-M3 MCU
- Sensirion SHT20 humidity and temperature sensor
- Texas Instruments LW051A 8-channel CMOS analog multiplexer/demultiplexer
Nothing makes us happier than a device with an easily replaceable battery. We feel the engineers at Nest Labs must have been thinking of us when they added numbered flags showing three easy steps for battery removal.
© iFixitThe Nest receives a constant source of power from your home's thermostat lines, a low-power connection that can't provide enough juice for big operations like Wi-Fi broadcasts and powering the LCD. Hence the 568 mAh lithium-ion battery, which trickle charges during downtime and gives the Nest reserve power to spare.
The Nest features an auto-away function that can detect when you've left your home and then automatically switch to an "away temperature" to avoid heating or cooling an empty house. This feature is controlled by two motion sensors (long and short range), capable of detecting movement within a 150° field of vision.
It may look like the folks at Nest cut a couple of corners on the six-sided LCD, but in fact it's a rather remarkable round display, with only the visible portion populated with pixels.
A quick look at the last component hanging off the side of the motherboard reveals an Avago ADBM-A350 optical finger navigation module, responsible for detecting the position of the outer steel ring. This component works similarly to an optical mouse's sensor, by snapping images of the inside of the ring and comparing sequential pictures to determine position as it spins.
With all of the I/O connections on the back, the main motherboard houses all of its important ICs on the front:
- Texas Instruments AM3703CUS Sitara ARM Cortex A8 microprocessor
- Texas Instruments TPS65921B power management and USB single chip
- Samsung K4X51163PK 512 Mb mobile DRAM
- Ember EM357 integrated ZigBee/802.15.4 system-on-chip
- Micron MT29F2G16ABBEAH4 2 Gb NAND flash memory
- Skyworks 2436L high power 2.4 GHz 802.15.4 front-end module
- Texas Instruments WL1270B 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi solution
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments