© kornwa dreamstime.com Business | April 23, 2013
Lenovo sees disappointing results in China
In the first quarter of 2013 smartphone shipments increased steadily worldwide, with total shipments reaching 216.4 million units, 9.4% QoQ growth.
Since the beginning of 2012, smartphone shipment figures have been up every quarter despite seasonality, indication the electronic device is here to stay.
Samsung Takes 30% of Global Market, iPhone Losing Ground
Looking at first-tier manufacturers’ shipment volumes, Samsung continues to take the lead in the first quarter as the maker uses its vertically integrated supply chain, global marketing, and various sales channels to its advantage. Samsung’s smartphones series is expected to see 65M units shipped this quarter, which accounts for 30% of the global market.
As for Apple, the iPhone 5 has been unable to satisfy consumers’ desire for innovation, and shipments were unsatisfactory as Android manufacturers have stepped up to the plate. The Cupertino company shipped a mere 37.5 million units in the first quarter, giving them 17.3% market share, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous quarter.
Currently, circumstances surrounding the announcement of Apple’s new device are unclear, while Samsung, HTC, Sony, and other global corporations are planning product unveilings for the second quarter, which will likely lead to another dip in Apple’s shipments.
Samsung Takes All in China as Lenovo’s Results Disappoint
Turning to China’s smartphone market, Samsung is the leading brand in terms of both reputation and image, a fact reflected in the manufacturer’s sales figures. Initial estimates place Samsung’s smartphone shipments in China at 11.7 million units, giving the Korean maker a wide lead over other brands with approximately 17% of China’s smartphone market.
Other leading brands in China like Huawei, ZTE, and Lenovo were all affected in varying degrees, but on average China’s domestic brands saw a 5-15% decrease in sales in the first quarter. Lenovo, who had nearly caught up to Samsung in market share in the second half of 2012, experienced weaker sales than expected in the first quarter; at 7.6 million units, actual shipments were 15% less than projected.
As for the second quarter, although smartphone shipments will continue to grow, manufacturers are facing problems with component supply; for instance, the shortage of memory products like eMCP. Therefore, smartphone makers’ relationships with their suppliers will determine how strong their shipment volumes will be in the second quarter. Those with the best supplier ties will have an advantage going into the next quarter, while other makers will be left dealing with shortages.
Samsung Takes 30% of Global Market, iPhone Losing Ground
Looking at first-tier manufacturers’ shipment volumes, Samsung continues to take the lead in the first quarter as the maker uses its vertically integrated supply chain, global marketing, and various sales channels to its advantage. Samsung’s smartphones series is expected to see 65M units shipped this quarter, which accounts for 30% of the global market.
As for Apple, the iPhone 5 has been unable to satisfy consumers’ desire for innovation, and shipments were unsatisfactory as Android manufacturers have stepped up to the plate. The Cupertino company shipped a mere 37.5 million units in the first quarter, giving them 17.3% market share, a decrease of 1.2% from the previous quarter.
Currently, circumstances surrounding the announcement of Apple’s new device are unclear, while Samsung, HTC, Sony, and other global corporations are planning product unveilings for the second quarter, which will likely lead to another dip in Apple’s shipments.
Samsung Takes All in China as Lenovo’s Results Disappoint
Turning to China’s smartphone market, Samsung is the leading brand in terms of both reputation and image, a fact reflected in the manufacturer’s sales figures. Initial estimates place Samsung’s smartphone shipments in China at 11.7 million units, giving the Korean maker a wide lead over other brands with approximately 17% of China’s smartphone market.
Other leading brands in China like Huawei, ZTE, and Lenovo were all affected in varying degrees, but on average China’s domestic brands saw a 5-15% decrease in sales in the first quarter. Lenovo, who had nearly caught up to Samsung in market share in the second half of 2012, experienced weaker sales than expected in the first quarter; at 7.6 million units, actual shipments were 15% less than projected.
As for the second quarter, although smartphone shipments will continue to grow, manufacturers are facing problems with component supply; for instance, the shortage of memory products like eMCP. Therefore, smartphone makers’ relationships with their suppliers will determine how strong their shipment volumes will be in the second quarter. Those with the best supplier ties will have an advantage going into the next quarter, while other makers will be left dealing with shortages.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments