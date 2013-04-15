© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

Half a million Pi's in Wales

The production of the Raspberry Pi started in China in 2012 – and has since been making its way back to its roots in the UK – and soon there will be more “Made in the UK” Pi's than Chinese.

Premier Farnell/Element14 – one of the Pi's distributors - makes 100% of its Pi's at the Welsh Sony factory in Pencoed, where Pis are built under licence.



Another distributor – RS Components - is in the process of moving the vast bulk of its manufacturing to Wales as well, but they will keep producing a reduced number of units in China for the Eastern market.



“Sony’s only been making Pis for us since September, but today they announced that the 500'000th Pi has just rolled off their lines. At the moment nearly 40'000 Pis are being made in Pencoed every week, and that number is set to climb further; even at these numbers we’re still having trouble meeting demand around the world. We sold our millionth Pi in January. Soon there will be more 'Made in the UK' Pis in the world than their 'Made in China' cousins,” the company writes.