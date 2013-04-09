© mablelo dreamstime.com Business | April 09, 2013
Microsoft mediaroom buy gives Ericsson leadership
With its purchase of Microsoft Corp.’s Mediaroom properties, Ericsson not only will become the leading player in the market for IPTV STB middleware, it also will be able to expand its IPTV offering into a complete, integrated solution that will give the company a competitive advantage over its rivals.
Ericsson in 2012 held a 1 percent share of the worldwide installed base for IPTV STB middleware, according to the IHS. Meanwhile, Microsoft’s Mediaroom was the market leader, accounting for a 20 percent share, as presented in the attached table. Following the acquisition, Ericsson would have a 21 percent share of the market, based on the 2012 rankings, giving in a 7 percentage point lead over the next largest third-party supplier player, UT Starcom. The company also would have a 3 point lead over proprietary solutions from STB makers.
This gives Ericsson a commanding position in an IPTV STB market that is expected to more than double in the coming years, with IPTV STB industry shipments rising to 158.4 million units in 2016, up from 76.3 million in 2011. IPTV represents the fastest-growing segment of the pay-TV market, with a 16 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in homes served through 2016.
However, beyond market share, the purchase of Mediaroom also gives Ericsson other important advantages in this booming market.
“With the acquisition of the largest IPTV middleware provider, Ericsson now becomes the leading IPTV STB middleware provider, serving a fifth of the world’s IPTV homes,” said Daniel Simmons, senior principal analyst for TV technology at IHS. “Just as importantly, Ericsson now can expand its IPTV offering into a complete, integrated solution. With the company now able to offer IPTV network equipment, integration services and middleware, it is better positioned to serve the needs of leading telcos, especially as television transitions from a single-screen service to a multiscreen service.”
Middleware is becoming a key area of innovation and competition in the STB market, managing the communication between the head end and the STB. It also provides the user experience, which is an increasing point of differentiation among pay-TV operators. Middleware plays a key role in allowing STBs and multimedia home gateways to serve content to all kinds of IP-connectable devices, including today’s increasingly popular mobile devices such as media tablets and smartphones.
Mediaroom in the middle
Prior to the acquisition, IHS had forecast Mediaroom’s installed base would rise by a 10 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the end of 2012 and 2016. However, the overall IPTV market is projected to add households at only a 16 percent CAGR during the same period, which means that Mediaroom’s market share is actually forecast to decline to 17 percent by the end of 2016 given that growth in China outpaces the IPTV growth in the developed markets that Mediaroom predominately served by Mediaroom.
Mediaroom’s installed base is expected to expand based on the success of its existing Tier-1 customers, especially AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, the Canadian Bells, Swisscom and Portugal Telecom. This forecast assumes that Mediaroom neither gains nor loses a major customer during the four-year period.
IPTV on a growth track
While IPTV is nearing saturation in the United States and some other developed markets, it continues to compete successfully against incumbent pay-TV providers—and even expand the overall pay-TV market—in countries with limited interactive cable footprints.
IPTV is enjoying particular success in China, which is forecast to account for 41 percent of all IPTV households by the end of 2016. China’s 3 percent IPTV household CAGR is driving the majority of the growth in the IPTV market.
Mediaroom migration
Microsoft’s entire Mediaroom team appears to be moving to Ericsson. Mediaroom is no longer part of the Windows Embedded revision cycle, and it has been operating as an independent software ecosystem for a few years.
As a result, no resources for Microsoft other than cash are freed up. The selloff does alleviate some potential conflicts of interest if Microsoft wants to pursue a more aggressive over-the-top video strategy with its Xbox video game console platform, but those issues were relatively minor in the first place.
This gives Ericsson a commanding position in an IPTV STB market that is expected to more than double in the coming years, with IPTV STB industry shipments rising to 158.4 million units in 2016, up from 76.3 million in 2011. IPTV represents the fastest-growing segment of the pay-TV market, with a 16 compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in homes served through 2016.
However, beyond market share, the purchase of Mediaroom also gives Ericsson other important advantages in this booming market.
“With the acquisition of the largest IPTV middleware provider, Ericsson now becomes the leading IPTV STB middleware provider, serving a fifth of the world’s IPTV homes,” said Daniel Simmons, senior principal analyst for TV technology at IHS. “Just as importantly, Ericsson now can expand its IPTV offering into a complete, integrated solution. With the company now able to offer IPTV network equipment, integration services and middleware, it is better positioned to serve the needs of leading telcos, especially as television transitions from a single-screen service to a multiscreen service.”
Middleware is becoming a key area of innovation and competition in the STB market, managing the communication between the head end and the STB. It also provides the user experience, which is an increasing point of differentiation among pay-TV operators. Middleware plays a key role in allowing STBs and multimedia home gateways to serve content to all kinds of IP-connectable devices, including today’s increasingly popular mobile devices such as media tablets and smartphones.
Mediaroom in the middle
Prior to the acquisition, IHS had forecast Mediaroom’s installed base would rise by a 10 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between the end of 2012 and 2016. However, the overall IPTV market is projected to add households at only a 16 percent CAGR during the same period, which means that Mediaroom’s market share is actually forecast to decline to 17 percent by the end of 2016 given that growth in China outpaces the IPTV growth in the developed markets that Mediaroom predominately served by Mediaroom.
Mediaroom’s installed base is expected to expand based on the success of its existing Tier-1 customers, especially AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, the Canadian Bells, Swisscom and Portugal Telecom. This forecast assumes that Mediaroom neither gains nor loses a major customer during the four-year period.
IPTV on a growth track
While IPTV is nearing saturation in the United States and some other developed markets, it continues to compete successfully against incumbent pay-TV providers—and even expand the overall pay-TV market—in countries with limited interactive cable footprints.
IPTV is enjoying particular success in China, which is forecast to account for 41 percent of all IPTV households by the end of 2016. China’s 3 percent IPTV household CAGR is driving the majority of the growth in the IPTV market.
Mediaroom migration
Microsoft’s entire Mediaroom team appears to be moving to Ericsson. Mediaroom is no longer part of the Windows Embedded revision cycle, and it has been operating as an independent software ecosystem for a few years.
As a result, no resources for Microsoft other than cash are freed up. The selloff does alleviate some potential conflicts of interest if Microsoft wants to pursue a more aggressive over-the-top video strategy with its Xbox video game console platform, but those issues were relatively minor in the first place.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments