© firebrandphotography-dreamstime.com Business | February 21, 2013
The update of RoHS is here
The original directive was introduced in 2006 to restrict the use of mercury, cadmium, lead and some flame retardants in electronic products. Now it has got itself an update – RoHS2.
The new directive was in fact adopted in 2011 but has not really had any affect until now. The main elements of the update is that the directive will be expanded gradually to include more product categories.
In 2019, the idea is that the RoHS2 Directive should cover all electrical and electronic products (with some exceptions). Meanwhile, new criteria for exceptions are to be introduced – also, that the exceptions are limited to a five year period – which can then be renewed.
From 2013, the so-called CE mark will be used to show that a product meets the requirements of the RoHS2 directive. The requirements imposed by the CE marking on firms will therefore apply as a compliant to RoHS2.
However, no new additional substances will be banned or restricted in the RoHS2 directive, limits are retained at their current level. The Commission shall - not later than 2014 - consider the limitation of additional substances.
Products / Categories included in the RoHS. With the new directive additional products in categories 8, 9 and 11 are included.
In 2019, the idea is that the RoHS2 Directive should cover all electrical and electronic products (with some exceptions). Meanwhile, new criteria for exceptions are to be introduced – also, that the exceptions are limited to a five year period – which can then be renewed.
From 2013, the so-called CE mark will be used to show that a product meets the requirements of the RoHS2 directive. The requirements imposed by the CE marking on firms will therefore apply as a compliant to RoHS2.
However, no new additional substances will be banned or restricted in the RoHS2 directive, limits are retained at their current level. The Commission shall - not later than 2014 - consider the limitation of additional substances.
Products / Categories included in the RoHS. With the new directive additional products in categories 8, 9 and 11 are included.
- Large household appliances.
- Small household appliances.
- IT and telecommunications equipment.
- Consumer equipment.
- Lighting equipment.
- Electrical and electronic tools.
- Toys, sports and leisure products.
- Medical devices.
- Monitoring and control instruments including industrial monitoring and control instruments.
- Machines.
- Other electrical and electronic equipment not covered by any of the above categories.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ RoHS stands for Restriction of the use of Hazardous Substances.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments