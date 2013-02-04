© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Business | February 04, 2013
Cellphones become biggest consumer of Flash memory in 2013
In another sign of the pre-eminent position smartphones now hold in the global technology market, cellphones as a whole are set to become the world’s single largest consumer of flash memory in 2013, according to IHS.
A vast array of products now make use of NAND flash memory. However, cellphones this year will jump to the lead spot with a 24.6 percent share of global bit shipments, up from second place in 2012 with 23.3 percent.
“With smartphones accounting for an ever- increasing portion of the global cellphone business, the mobile handset market is demanding more and more memory—particularly flash,” said Ryan Chien, analyst for memory and storage at IHS. “This is causing the cellphone business to eclipse all other application markets for flash usage. Indeed, the shift in flash demand is reflective of a widespread transition in technology markets to focus more on mobile platforms like smartphones.”
Flash followers
The device last year with the largest market share of flash memory consumption, flash storage cards, in 2013 will tumble to third place with a 19.7 percent share of flash consumption. Sitting between handsets and flash storage cards will be solid state drives (SSD), ranked the No. 2 consumer this year with 20.6 percent, up two spots from 2012.
Other devices in 2013 with prominent market share in flash consumption include No. 4-ranked USB flash drives, tablet PCs in fifth place, and MP3 players in sixth.
Together, the Top 6 devices will account for a whopping 93.2 percent market share of projected flash memory usage this year.
The remaining share will then be split among 10 products, including personal navigation devices, video camcorders, handheld game players and digital set-top boxes.
New flash opportunities
The use of NAND flash in various applications was a major theme at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the Storage Visions events, both held last month in Las Vegas.
For Ultrabooks, Intel announced new requirements for expensive touch screens, likely increasing cache SSD usage relative to standalone SSDs because of cost pressures related to the bill of materials (BOM).
Cache SSDs, which are used alongside a hard drive to form a combined storage solution in Ultrabooks, should quickly adopt the M.2 format, a slim caseless design with a connector compatible with the SATA or PCI Express buses.
On the enterprise side, the SCSI Express interface effort was predicted to release a Linux driver early this year and controllers by 2014—a cadence about 18 months behind the similar NVM Express.
Flash devices get smart
Also at the shows, flash solutions for the smart home were trotted out by the likes of Mobiplug, NXP and Panasonic. In automobiles, Ford released a software development kit for its Sync infotainment system, intended to benefit awareness and penetration of in-car storage by fostering an application ecosystem.
Toshiba and Seagate Technology discussed individual efforts in hybrid hard drives—different from cache SSD in that hybrids feature the flash memory component integrated within the hard drive, not outside it. Both companies said they believe 8-gigabyte, single-level-cell NAND caches to be sufficient for most user needs, in contrast to Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology requirement for Ultrabooks that calls for 24 gigabytes of NAND, typically as cache SSD.
Flash usage is in the cards
In the area of flash drives and flash cards, several portable products grabbed the limelight. Kingston Technology introduced a 1-terabyte USB 3.0 flash drive—at a time when most manufacturers have not even showcased 512-gigabyte models. Micron Technology launched flash cards supporting the XQD standard for professional-grade media capture, while Plextor unveiled a new Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) solution, perhaps leveraging its relationship with Marvell and its investment in Memoright’s firmware efforts.
More competition here is critical for the smorgasbord of smartphones, tablets, “superphones” and smart cameras that demand faster storage.
While many products and prototypes at CES will serve small niche markets or never even see the light of day, many flash-related developments look to be substantive improvements that will have major effects on upgrading user experience of a device.
Rebound for NAND in 2012
As the intersection of flash, storage and the cloud deepens in the consumer and enterprise environments, a bounce-back for the NAND industry is imminent this year, with revenue projected to climb to a record $22 billion, up from $20 billion last year. Revenue in 2012 had contracted after industry takings of $21 billion in 2011.
“With smartphones accounting for an ever- increasing portion of the global cellphone business, the mobile handset market is demanding more and more memory—particularly flash,” said Ryan Chien, analyst for memory and storage at IHS. “This is causing the cellphone business to eclipse all other application markets for flash usage. Indeed, the shift in flash demand is reflective of a widespread transition in technology markets to focus more on mobile platforms like smartphones.”
Flash followers
The device last year with the largest market share of flash memory consumption, flash storage cards, in 2013 will tumble to third place with a 19.7 percent share of flash consumption. Sitting between handsets and flash storage cards will be solid state drives (SSD), ranked the No. 2 consumer this year with 20.6 percent, up two spots from 2012.
Other devices in 2013 with prominent market share in flash consumption include No. 4-ranked USB flash drives, tablet PCs in fifth place, and MP3 players in sixth.
Together, the Top 6 devices will account for a whopping 93.2 percent market share of projected flash memory usage this year.
The remaining share will then be split among 10 products, including personal navigation devices, video camcorders, handheld game players and digital set-top boxes.
New flash opportunities
The use of NAND flash in various applications was a major theme at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the Storage Visions events, both held last month in Las Vegas.
For Ultrabooks, Intel announced new requirements for expensive touch screens, likely increasing cache SSD usage relative to standalone SSDs because of cost pressures related to the bill of materials (BOM).
Cache SSDs, which are used alongside a hard drive to form a combined storage solution in Ultrabooks, should quickly adopt the M.2 format, a slim caseless design with a connector compatible with the SATA or PCI Express buses.
On the enterprise side, the SCSI Express interface effort was predicted to release a Linux driver early this year and controllers by 2014—a cadence about 18 months behind the similar NVM Express.
Flash devices get smart
Also at the shows, flash solutions for the smart home were trotted out by the likes of Mobiplug, NXP and Panasonic. In automobiles, Ford released a software development kit for its Sync infotainment system, intended to benefit awareness and penetration of in-car storage by fostering an application ecosystem.
Toshiba and Seagate Technology discussed individual efforts in hybrid hard drives—different from cache SSD in that hybrids feature the flash memory component integrated within the hard drive, not outside it. Both companies said they believe 8-gigabyte, single-level-cell NAND caches to be sufficient for most user needs, in contrast to Intel’s Rapid Storage Technology requirement for Ultrabooks that calls for 24 gigabytes of NAND, typically as cache SSD.
Flash usage is in the cards
In the area of flash drives and flash cards, several portable products grabbed the limelight. Kingston Technology introduced a 1-terabyte USB 3.0 flash drive—at a time when most manufacturers have not even showcased 512-gigabyte models. Micron Technology launched flash cards supporting the XQD standard for professional-grade media capture, while Plextor unveiled a new Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) solution, perhaps leveraging its relationship with Marvell and its investment in Memoright’s firmware efforts.
More competition here is critical for the smorgasbord of smartphones, tablets, “superphones” and smart cameras that demand faster storage.
While many products and prototypes at CES will serve small niche markets or never even see the light of day, many flash-related developments look to be substantive improvements that will have major effects on upgrading user experience of a device.
Rebound for NAND in 2012
As the intersection of flash, storage and the cloud deepens in the consumer and enterprise environments, a bounce-back for the NAND industry is imminent this year, with revenue projected to climb to a record $22 billion, up from $20 billion last year. Revenue in 2012 had contracted after industry takings of $21 billion in 2011.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments