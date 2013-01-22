© Sony

Something even thinner than the iPad mini

The new (announced for the Japanese market) Sony Xperia Tablet Z is a full-size tablet, but it is even thinner than the already ultra thin iPad mini.

The Sony Xperia Tablet Z is 6.9mm thick (and 495g heavy), making it even thinner (although just about) than Apple's iPad mini.



Looking at the specs, this 10.1-inch Android 4.1 tablet comes with a Qualcomm 1.5GHz quad-core APQ8064 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, a 10.1-inch 1'920 x 1'200 screen, an 8.1-megapixel Exmor R camera, NFC, LTE (MDM9215M radio), microSD expansion and Sony's "S-Force" virtual surround sound technology.



Sony also points out that the tablet is both water and dust proof. What Sony didn't offer are details on pricing and availability. So we have to wait and see.