© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Business | November 29, 2012
Akustica with four new HD voice microphones
Akustica, Inc., a Bosch Group company developing MEMS microphones, markets a complete analog and digital family of top- and bottom-port high definition (HD) voice microphones for smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics.
“There is a groundswell of support behind HD voice from wireless carriers, mobile chipset suppliers and mobile-device manufacturers,” said Davin Yuknis, vice president, sales and marketing, Akustica. “That’s because the HD voice experience mirrors the emotional nuance of a conversation to the point where you feel as if you are talking face-to-face and not over a phone.”
Market Growth for Microphones
According to Jérémie Bouchaud, director and principal analyst for MEMS & Sensors at IHS, the worldwide MEMS microphone market is expected to grow to more than 4 billion units by 2016, as compared to the 700 million shipped in 2010. The reason, he said, is that the number of microphones used in each smartphone has already gone from one to two and in some cases even three — a number that may continue to grow while mobile device manufacturers use sound input quality as a differentiating feature.
“With a market this large, there is not only room for many suppliers, but multiple suppliers are often required by the biggest MEMS microphone purchasers,” said Bouchaud. “This represents a tremendous opportunity for reliable, high-volume MEMS microphone suppliers to provide the full portfolio of microphones needed by their customers.”
Availability
The AKU142, AKU342, AKU240 and AKU440 are currently sampling to lead customers, and will be ramping to mass production in Q1 2013.
Market Growth for Microphones
According to Jérémie Bouchaud, director and principal analyst for MEMS & Sensors at IHS, the worldwide MEMS microphone market is expected to grow to more than 4 billion units by 2016, as compared to the 700 million shipped in 2010. The reason, he said, is that the number of microphones used in each smartphone has already gone from one to two and in some cases even three — a number that may continue to grow while mobile device manufacturers use sound input quality as a differentiating feature.
“With a market this large, there is not only room for many suppliers, but multiple suppliers are often required by the biggest MEMS microphone purchasers,” said Bouchaud. “This represents a tremendous opportunity for reliable, high-volume MEMS microphone suppliers to provide the full portfolio of microphones needed by their customers.”
Availability
The AKU142, AKU342, AKU240 and AKU440 are currently sampling to lead customers, and will be ramping to mass production in Q1 2013.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments