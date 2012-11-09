© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Valor extends and worldwide Sales organization

Stephan Häfele is appointed as Director of worldwide Sales for the Valor direct sales channel at Mentor Graphics.

Dan Hoz the General Manager of the Valor division explained “ Over the years Stephan Häfele has proven himself to be a successful leader who turned our European sales organization into a leading sales channel. Stephan has been a key contributor to our global business, and has successfully assisted us in developing business at multi-national companies all over the world. I have no doubt that his vast experience, Leadership and knowledge of the market will enable him to grow further our business”.



Stephan has more than 20 years’ experience in selling into European and Worldwide high-tech sector. He joined Valor from Sigma-C, where he served as Sales Manager Europe and Global Account Manager for strategic accounts. Previously he held positions as Sales Manager Europe for GSI Lumonics Inc. and Key Account Manager Europe for Orbotech.



Stephan said “I am delighted to accept this exciting challenge at a time when we see a major shift in our industry to integrating manufacturing into the entire electronics product life cycle, from design through to end customers. The Valor software products address exactly these strategic goals, with modular, scalable solutions, delivering value at all points to our customers. Bringing focus to our sales channels further strengthens our commitment to our customers need for a global player capable of matching their global ambitions”.