© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Business | November 09, 2012
Valor extends and worldwide Sales organization
Stephan Häfele is appointed as Director of worldwide Sales for the Valor direct sales channel at Mentor Graphics.
Dan Hoz the General Manager of the Valor division explained “ Over the years Stephan Häfele has proven himself to be a successful leader who turned our European sales organization into a leading sales channel. Stephan has been a key contributor to our global business, and has successfully assisted us in developing business at multi-national companies all over the world. I have no doubt that his vast experience, Leadership and knowledge of the market will enable him to grow further our business”.
Stephan has more than 20 years’ experience in selling into European and Worldwide high-tech sector. He joined Valor from Sigma-C, where he served as Sales Manager Europe and Global Account Manager for strategic accounts. Previously he held positions as Sales Manager Europe for GSI Lumonics Inc. and Key Account Manager Europe for Orbotech.
Stephan said “I am delighted to accept this exciting challenge at a time when we see a major shift in our industry to integrating manufacturing into the entire electronics product life cycle, from design through to end customers. The Valor software products address exactly these strategic goals, with modular, scalable solutions, delivering value at all points to our customers. Bringing focus to our sales channels further strengthens our commitment to our customers need for a global player capable of matching their global ambitions”.
Stephan has more than 20 years’ experience in selling into European and Worldwide high-tech sector. He joined Valor from Sigma-C, where he served as Sales Manager Europe and Global Account Manager for strategic accounts. Previously he held positions as Sales Manager Europe for GSI Lumonics Inc. and Key Account Manager Europe for Orbotech.
Stephan said “I am delighted to accept this exciting challenge at a time when we see a major shift in our industry to integrating manufacturing into the entire electronics product life cycle, from design through to end customers. The Valor software products address exactly these strategic goals, with modular, scalable solutions, delivering value at all points to our customers. Bringing focus to our sales channels further strengthens our commitment to our customers need for a global player capable of matching their global ambitions”.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments