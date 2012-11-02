© solarseven-dreamstime.com

Evertiq goes to electronica

Electronica 2012 is just around the corner and of course evertiq will be on site. Evertiq will be on location with its own booth and high ambitions, our goal is provide you with the best of electronica 2012.

Our regular sites will be updated as usual, but we will also have a special section entirely devoted to electronica 2012.



We will publish video interviews, articles from the fair and also lots of photos of the world's largest electronics trade show.



Our aim is to give you the freshest news and the most interesting interviews from the floor of electronica.



So follow us on-site or online. We start with a pre-view from Monday, November 5, 2012.