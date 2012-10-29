© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Wolfson delivers audio to Samsung tablet and smartphones

Wolfson Microelectronics plc, a company in the design and development of mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the consumer electronics market, has today announced that its Audio Hub, the WM1811, has been selected by Samsung to provide audio for its latest tablet and smartphone.

The GALAXY Note 10.1 and the GALAXY Note II are the latest Samsung devices to feature Wolfson’s audio technology inside, with Samsung having previously designed Wolfson’s Audio Hubs into several of its smartphones including its Samsung GALAXY S III, and its earlier Wave and GALAXY S smartphones.



Mike Hickey, CEO of Wolfson, said: “We are delighted that Samsung has chosen Wolfson’s audio solution once again, this time for its latest innovative devices, the GALAXY Note 10.1 and GALAXY Note II. Samsung’s confidence in our technology is testament to the exceptional quality of our audio solutions, which enable manufacturers to provide consumers with differentiated audio experiences and optimised battery performance.”