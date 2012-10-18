© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Foxconn: we used underage workers in China

Foxconn has using hiring workers as young as 14 for the company’s assembly lines in China.

Foxconn conceded that it has used underage workers on assembly lines in China as part of an internship program , reports the AFP.



Foxconn said the practice of hiring underage workers was in direct conflict with Chinese law, where the legal minimum working age is 16, as well as Foxconn's policy. "Immediate steps have been taken to return the interns in question to their educational institutions," the company said.



Interns are commonly used by Foxconn in China, represent 2.7 percent of the its workforce in the country, the company said.



Foxconn's admission follows a report by China Labor Watch that claimed the company has used underage workers as part of an internship program.