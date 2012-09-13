Samsung invests in Carbon Design Systems

Carbon Design Systems Inc. received $4 million in investment funding from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation. Additionally, the companies have entered into a strategic partnership.

Funds from the strategic investment will be used as working capital and support Carbon's ongoing development of tools in the electronic system level (ESL) design space, including its fast, accurate virtual prototypes.



"Carbon's technology helps Samsung's development of leading-edge consumer devices," states Jung Ho Kim, an investment manager at Samsung Venture Investment Corporation. "The strategic partnership will offer Samsung a way to more broadly expand and fast track adoption of ESL tools."



Adds Rick Lucier, Carbon's president and chief executive officer: "We work closely with various project groups at Samsung. Its deep technical knowledge of system-level design will be beneficial to us as we market key technologies to expand the reach of fast virtual prototypes that do not compromise accuracy."