Business | August 27, 2012
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 costs USD 293 to make
The Galaxy Note 10.1 could deliver a better margin than the market-leading iPad—but only if Samsung can maintain its target selling prices—according to information and analytics provider IHS.
A preliminary analysis of the component cost of the Galaxy Note 10.1 reveals the HSPA+ version of the media tablet carries a bill of materials (BOM) of $283. When basic manufacturing costs are added in, the cost to produce the tablet increases to $293. This version sells for approximately $640 in the world market.
For the Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy Note 10.1, the BOM is estimated to decline to about $260. U.S. retail pricing for this version has been announced at $499.
“With the Galaxy Note 10.1, Samsung continues to seek the magic formula for a media tablet that can rival the iPad’s market penetration,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director, teardown services for IHS. “And where some other tablets introduced in recent times generated small or no hardware profit, the Galaxy Note 10.1 could turn a decent per unit margin for Samsung, and stands to be a money maker—if the company can extend the recent success of the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone to its tablet line.”
At their original sales prices and BOMs, the Google Nexus 7 and the Amazon Kindle Fire generated little or no hardware profit—instead trying to make money using more complex business models involving online services.
However, maintaining the opening sales price over time has proven to be the Achilles’ heel of many a vendor.
“The hardware profit margin for the Galaxy Note 10.1 only holds true if Samsung is able to maintain its initial price. And therein lies the rub: no Apple rival has yet demonstrated the capability to actually sell in volume at $499, instead falling back on price cuts in order to drive volume,” said Rhoda Alexander, director, tablet and monitor research for IHS.
Samsung inside
As IHS recently noted, one of Apple’s major competitive advantages is its dominance in semiconductor spending. This allows Apple to command more favorable pricing from its suppliers, helping to reduce its costs and expand its profit margins. However, Samsung can counter this advantage by leveraging its own internal sources of supply.
“Samsung is a behemoth in the electronic industry and its competitive strength lies in its control, via internal sourcing, of a large percentage of the components that go into its final products,” Rassweiler said. “This allows Samsung to keep costs down, while delivering competitive differentiation. The company’s internal sourcing strategy is certainly in evidence in the Galaxy Note 10.1, where Samsung supplies the memory—both flash and DRAM—as well as the core processor, battery and many other components.”
© IHS iSuppli
Component recycling
Furthermore, some of the key components in the Galaxy Note 10.1 that are sourced from other suppliers are identical to devices found in other current Samsung products.
No technological trailblazer
The IHS iSuppli teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 reveals the tablet isn't breaking new ground in terms of technology. As is usually the case with such hardware releases, each device offers only an incremental set of improvements compared to the previous generation.
However, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 in some regards does up the ante for media tablet hardware.
The new-generation quad-core processor is sure to make a tangible performance improvement, and will be the main upgrade driver for many consumers.
A feature that the iPad does not have but which the Galaxy Note 10.1 possesses is the hybrid touch screen, which features not only conventional capacitive touch sensing, but also gives users the option of using a Wacom digitizer pen. Wacom's pen is passive: it requires no battery or power source, or cords—like a mouse—but works using inductive pen sensing. Essentially one can use the Galaxy note to write on, but still utilize it as a conventional touch tablet.
Battery charge up
Samsung supplied its own battery pack, which features higher-than-average energy density for a Li-Polymer battery pack at about 520Wh/L energy density, compared to the typical 450Wh/L for Li-Polymer.
Beyond the BOM
Although the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Service bill of materials numbers might lead some to conclude that Samsung stands to make about 50 points of margin on this Galaxy Note 10.1, there are more cost pieces to this puzzle than materials and manufacturing costs.
As IHS always notes, our BOM costs do not include non-material and other expenses, such as software and development. Once these additional costs are factored in, what might appear to produce a massive margin for Apple and Samsung is somewhat smaller.
As recent court documents surfacing from the patent battles between Apple and Samsung show, Apple's gross margins for the iPad are not nearly as high as those for the iPhone.
Based on IHS iSuppli BOM estimates and expected retail prices, Samsung may be able to yield slightly better margins per unit than Apple on this product.
For the Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy Note 10.1, the BOM is estimated to decline to about $260. U.S. retail pricing for this version has been announced at $499.
© IHS iSuppliIn comparison, a similarly equipped third generation new iPad with Wi-Fi and 16GBytes of NAND flash memory carried a $316 at the time of release and a retail price of $499, Samsung will be able to garner a larger margin on the Galaxy Note 10.1 than Apple did for the iPad—on paper.
“With the Galaxy Note 10.1, Samsung continues to seek the magic formula for a media tablet that can rival the iPad’s market penetration,” said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director, teardown services for IHS. “And where some other tablets introduced in recent times generated small or no hardware profit, the Galaxy Note 10.1 could turn a decent per unit margin for Samsung, and stands to be a money maker—if the company can extend the recent success of the Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone to its tablet line.”
At their original sales prices and BOMs, the Google Nexus 7 and the Amazon Kindle Fire generated little or no hardware profit—instead trying to make money using more complex business models involving online services.
However, maintaining the opening sales price over time has proven to be the Achilles’ heel of many a vendor.
“The hardware profit margin for the Galaxy Note 10.1 only holds true if Samsung is able to maintain its initial price. And therein lies the rub: no Apple rival has yet demonstrated the capability to actually sell in volume at $499, instead falling back on price cuts in order to drive volume,” said Rhoda Alexander, director, tablet and monitor research for IHS.
Samsung inside
As IHS recently noted, one of Apple’s major competitive advantages is its dominance in semiconductor spending. This allows Apple to command more favorable pricing from its suppliers, helping to reduce its costs and expand its profit margins. However, Samsung can counter this advantage by leveraging its own internal sources of supply.
“Samsung is a behemoth in the electronic industry and its competitive strength lies in its control, via internal sourcing, of a large percentage of the components that go into its final products,” Rassweiler said. “This allows Samsung to keep costs down, while delivering competitive differentiation. The company’s internal sourcing strategy is certainly in evidence in the Galaxy Note 10.1, where Samsung supplies the memory—both flash and DRAM—as well as the core processor, battery and many other components.”
© IHS iSuppli
Component recycling
Furthermore, some of the key components in the Galaxy Note 10.1 that are sourced from other suppliers are identical to devices found in other current Samsung products.
“By using cross-platform components, Samsung can better leverage pricing with outside suppliers, and further reduce the incremental cost of developing other devices,” Rassweiler observed.The Galaxy Note 10.1 features a quad-core Samsung Exynos processor, the same recently found in the Samsung Galaxy S III handset. The tablet also has the same Intel Corp. wireless chipset found in the Galaxy S III, which includes the PMB9811 and PMB5712 devices.
No technological trailblazer
The IHS iSuppli teardown of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 reveals the tablet isn't breaking new ground in terms of technology. As is usually the case with such hardware releases, each device offers only an incremental set of improvements compared to the previous generation.
However, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 in some regards does up the ante for media tablet hardware.
The new-generation quad-core processor is sure to make a tangible performance improvement, and will be the main upgrade driver for many consumers.
A feature that the iPad does not have but which the Galaxy Note 10.1 possesses is the hybrid touch screen, which features not only conventional capacitive touch sensing, but also gives users the option of using a Wacom digitizer pen. Wacom's pen is passive: it requires no battery or power source, or cords—like a mouse—but works using inductive pen sensing. Essentially one can use the Galaxy note to write on, but still utilize it as a conventional touch tablet.
Battery charge up
Samsung supplied its own battery pack, which features higher-than-average energy density for a Li-Polymer battery pack at about 520Wh/L energy density, compared to the typical 450Wh/L for Li-Polymer.
Beyond the BOM
Although the IHS iSuppli Teardown Analysis Service bill of materials numbers might lead some to conclude that Samsung stands to make about 50 points of margin on this Galaxy Note 10.1, there are more cost pieces to this puzzle than materials and manufacturing costs.
As IHS always notes, our BOM costs do not include non-material and other expenses, such as software and development. Once these additional costs are factored in, what might appear to produce a massive margin for Apple and Samsung is somewhat smaller.
As recent court documents surfacing from the patent battles between Apple and Samsung show, Apple's gross margins for the iPad are not nearly as high as those for the iPhone.
Based on IHS iSuppli BOM estimates and expected retail prices, Samsung may be able to yield slightly better margins per unit than Apple on this product.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments