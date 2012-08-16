Business | August 16, 2012
Corning MobileAccess leads; Commscope and TE Connectivity follow
Corning MobileAccess has been ranked number one in the latest DAS (Distributed Antenna System) equipment vendor matrix released by ABI Research.
This research is published as a part of a Competitive Assessment report on the in-building wireless coverage market, where DAS systems are the most widely deployed technology.
Commscope and TE Connectivity claim overall second and third spots in the vendor matrix, which evaluates companies on the two main axes of “innovation” and “implementation”. The top three companies on the innovation scale include Corning MobileAccess, Zinwave, and Alvarion, while the top three companies on implementation are Commscope, Corning MobileAccess, and TE Connectivity.
Aditya Kaul, practice director for mobile networks says, “While traditional incumbents like Commscope and TE Connectivity still dominate the DAS market due to their size and footprint, it is emerging vendors like Corning MobileAccess who are grabbing market share on back of their technology innovation in areas like single cable MIMO support, DAS optimization, and their unique CAT5 based DAS solution for small enterprises.” Kaul continues, “The next generation of vendors like Zinwave, Alvarion, SOLiD Technologies, and Optiway are the ones to watch out for as they each bring unique DAS innovations that push the limits on cost, flexibility, and scalability, especially when it comes to supporting multiple technologies and multiple operators on fewer infrastructure elements.”
Kaul goes onto add, “The DAS market has seen major consolidation in the last few years, and as these fresh, small innovative vendors emerge onto the scene, it won’t be surprising if some of the large traditional base station vendors like Ericsson or Huawei make acquisitions, and establish a presence of DAS equipment in the indoor coverage market, which is a hotbed of activity right now.”
Commscope and TE Connectivity claim overall second and third spots in the vendor matrix, which evaluates companies on the two main axes of “innovation” and “implementation”. The top three companies on the innovation scale include Corning MobileAccess, Zinwave, and Alvarion, while the top three companies on implementation are Commscope, Corning MobileAccess, and TE Connectivity.
Aditya Kaul, practice director for mobile networks says, “While traditional incumbents like Commscope and TE Connectivity still dominate the DAS market due to their size and footprint, it is emerging vendors like Corning MobileAccess who are grabbing market share on back of their technology innovation in areas like single cable MIMO support, DAS optimization, and their unique CAT5 based DAS solution for small enterprises.” Kaul continues, “The next generation of vendors like Zinwave, Alvarion, SOLiD Technologies, and Optiway are the ones to watch out for as they each bring unique DAS innovations that push the limits on cost, flexibility, and scalability, especially when it comes to supporting multiple technologies and multiple operators on fewer infrastructure elements.”
Kaul goes onto add, “The DAS market has seen major consolidation in the last few years, and as these fresh, small innovative vendors emerge onto the scene, it won’t be surprising if some of the large traditional base station vendors like Ericsson or Huawei make acquisitions, and establish a presence of DAS equipment in the indoor coverage market, which is a hotbed of activity right now.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments