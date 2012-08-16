Corning MobileAccess leads; Commscope and TE Connectivity follow

Corning MobileAccess has been ranked number one in the latest DAS (Distributed Antenna System) equipment vendor matrix released by ABI Research.

This research is published as a part of a Competitive Assessment report on the in-building wireless coverage market, where DAS systems are the most widely deployed technology.



Commscope and TE Connectivity claim overall second and third spots in the vendor matrix, which evaluates companies on the two main axes of “innovation” and “implementation”. The top three companies on the innovation scale include Corning MobileAccess, Zinwave, and Alvarion, while the top three companies on implementation are Commscope, Corning MobileAccess, and TE Connectivity.



Aditya Kaul, practice director for mobile networks says, “While traditional incumbents like Commscope and TE Connectivity still dominate the DAS market due to their size and footprint, it is emerging vendors like Corning MobileAccess who are grabbing market share on back of their technology innovation in areas like single cable MIMO support, DAS optimization, and their unique CAT5 based DAS solution for small enterprises.” Kaul continues, “The next generation of vendors like Zinwave, Alvarion, SOLiD Technologies, and Optiway are the ones to watch out for as they each bring unique DAS innovations that push the limits on cost, flexibility, and scalability, especially when it comes to supporting multiple technologies and multiple operators on fewer infrastructure elements.”



Kaul goes onto add, “The DAS market has seen major consolidation in the last few years, and as these fresh, small innovative vendors emerge onto the scene, it won’t be surprising if some of the large traditional base station vendors like Ericsson or Huawei make acquisitions, and establish a presence of DAS equipment in the indoor coverage market, which is a hotbed of activity right now.”