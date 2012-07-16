Business | July 16, 2012
Cassidian acquires majority in Carl Zeiss Optronics
Cassidian acquires 75.1% of shares in Carl Zeiss Optronics GmbH
In a contract signed on 13 July 2012 between EADS Deutsch- land GmbH – Cassidian’s German legal entity – and Carl Zeiss AG, the two partners stipulated that Cassidian would acquire 75.1% of the shares in Carl Zeiss Optronics GmbH, headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss will retain the remaining 24.9 per cent. The ownership interests are to be assigned to Cassidian once all the necessary authorisations and anti-trust approvals have been granted, announced the two compa- nies in Munich and Oberkochen.
All in all, the two partners expect the new enterprise to improve their global market access and international competitiveness. The agreement includes a site and job security guarantee until 2015. The com- pany will be part of Cassidian’s Sensors and Electronic Warfare Business Line.
Cassidian CEO Dr. Stefan Zoller said: “The acquisition of Carl Zeiss Optronics complements our existing industrial capabilities in the area of sensors, and will enable us in the coming years to develop an innovative, future-oriented and com- prehensive 'Sensor House' which will provide the customer with complete sensor solutions from a single source and become well-established on the global markets.”
Dr. Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, emphasised: “Our greatest concern is to provide optronics with a successful, long-term future. In a market which has to cope with the drastically sinking defence budgets of NATO states and profound upheavals in regions such as Asia and North Africa, first-class market access and the strength of a globally leading company are among the most important factors for success. Cassidian possesses both of these assets. In its capacity as the Cassidian centre of competence for sensors, combined with the technological excellence of Carl Zeiss, the company has all the ingredients for a successful future. We are confi- dent that optronics has better perspectives at Cassidian than at Carl Zeiss.”
The Carl Zeiss optronics division develops and manufactures optronic, optic and precision-engineered products for military and civil applications at its German sites in Oberkochen and Wetzlar and in Irene, South Africa, and has around 780 employees. Among its main focuses are border surveillance systems, optical and opto-electronic devices and components for vehicles such as sensors and optics, as well as submarine periscopes.
