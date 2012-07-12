Business | July 12, 2012
EDA industry sees revenue increase for 1Q/2012
The EDA Consortium (EDAC) Market Statistics Service (MSS) today announced that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.3 percent for Q1 2012 to $1536.9 million, compared to $1446.4 million in Q1 2011.
Sequential EDA revenue for Q1 2012 decreased 9.6 percent compared to Q4 2011, while the four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 13.4 percent.
“First quarter 2012 results showed continued growth for the EDA industry,” said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Every major category except Services showed increased revenue, and every major region grew except Japan.”
Companies that were tracked employed 27,848 professionals in Q1 2012, an increase of 5.3 percent compared to the 26,457 people employed in Q1 2011, and up 0.8 percent compared to Q4 2011. The complete MSS report, containing detailed revenue information broken out by both categories and geographic regions, is available via subscription from the EDA Consortium.
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $564.8 million in Q1 2012, which represents a 6.5 percent increase over Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 11.9 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue increased to $350.9 million in Q1 2012, a 10.2 percent increase compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 15.7 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $147.5 million represents an increase of 5.1 percent compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 3.9 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $391.3 million in Q1 2012, a 5.4 percent increase compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 18.5 percent. Services revenue was $82.4 million in Q1 2012, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 9.3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $661.5 million of EDA products and services in Q1 2012, an increase of 9.8 percent compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 16.3 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 8.2 percent in Q1 2012 compared to Q1 2011 on revenues of $261.7 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 10.9 percent.
First quarter 2012 revenue from Japan decreased 11.1 percent to $262.4 million compared to Q1 2011. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 0.2 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $351.3 million in Q1 2012, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the first quarter in 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 21.3 percent.
