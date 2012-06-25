©panasonic

Sony and Panasonic to jointly produce OLED panels

Sony and Panasonic announced today that they have signed an agreement to develop next-generation OLED panels and modules, with mass production starting soon.

Sony and Panasonic announced today that they aim to establish mass-production technology during 2013.



“Sony and Panasonic plan to jointly develop next-generation OLED panels and modules by each utilizing their core and printing technologies. They plan to jointly develop printing method-based next-generation OLED technology, which will be suitable for low-cost mass production of large, high resolution OLED panels and modules.” a statement said.



The company's said that they plan to further study collaboration in the mass production of OLED panels and modules alongside the current project.