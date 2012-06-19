Bombardier Aerospace starts in Morocco

Bombardier Aerospace has signed an agreement with Midparc Investment S.A. to purchase from them the land required for its new plant in the Midparc Casablanca Free Zone, in Nouaceur.

"The selection of Nouaceur as the site for our fully integrated manufacturing facility is an important first step in the successful establishment of Bombardier Aerospace in Morocco," said Guy C. Hachey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Aerospace. "The site met our stringent requirements and high standards and we look forward to the start of the construction and production of the first Moroccan-built Bombardier aircraft components."



Bombardier Aerospace intends to invest approximately $200 million US in equipment, buildings and start-up costs over the next eight years. Construction of the facility will take place in phases starting in 2012. Capabilities at the new plant, which will complement Bombardier Aerospace's existing manufacturing sites, will initially include sub-assembly for simple structures. Details on the type of components to be manufactured are being finalized.



By the end of 2020, employment at the Morocco facility is expected to reach approximately 850 trained employees.