Nokia closing down facilities in Germany, Canada and Finland

Nokia plans to make additional job reductions, including closure of facilities in Salo, Finland, Ulm, Germany and Burnaby, Canada.

Updated; June 14, 2012 12:04 PM

According to the Finnish news agency, FNB, Nokia will lay off 3,700 people working in Finland alone. The production unit in Salo will be part of this reduction.



"Nokia intends to improve its operating model by significantly reducing its Device & Services operating expenses, substantially reducing its headcount and reducing its factory footprint," a statement by the company said.



Nokia plans to reduce up to 10,000 positions globally by the end of 2013.



The company said it is beginning the process of engaging with employee representatives in accordance with country-specific legal requirements.



"These planned reductions are a difficult consequence of the intended actions we believe we must take to ensure Nokia's long-term competitive strength," said Stephen Elop, Nokia president and CEO. "We do not make plans that may impact our employees lightly, and as a company we will work tirelessly to ensure that those at risk are offered the support, options and advice necessary to find new opportunities."