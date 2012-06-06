©edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Thinfilm extends relationship with PARC

Thinfilm today announced it has extended its relationship with PARC, a Xerox Company, for the delivery of integrated printed electronic systems.

The two companies are now working together on the physical prototypes of a fully printed temperature sensor. The project begins extending Thinfilm's Addressable Memory(TM) to support the integration of sensors and batteries.



"By entering into this phase of our successful relationship with PARC, Thinfilm is taking yet another significant step in the delivery of commercially available printed systems," said Davor Sutija, Thinfilm CEO. "We look forward to continuing to collaborate and innovate with PARC on the evolution of printed electronics."



"PARC is delighted to be expanding our long-term partnership with Thinfilm which is leading the development of printed devices into a very promising commercial direction." said Ross Bringans, Vice President, Director of Electronic Materials and Devices Laboratory at PARC. "Thinfilm's vision of delivering integrated printed electronics systems for a wide variety of applications including toys & games, logistics, sensors, and ID systems is going to have a big impact on the world and enables an eco-system of which we are a proud member."