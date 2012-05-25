Video: Levitation that’s no illusion

A research assistant at MIT’s Media Lab has developed a sophisticated form of computer controlled magnetic levitation, called the ZeroN. It looks very cool.

With the help of Dr. Rehmi Post of the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms, and the Media Lab's Prof. Hiroshi Ishii, Jinha Lee developed the experimental system so that a sphere can remain in mid-air when placed inside the “anti-gravity space”. Computers can then control the direction of the sphere, making it potentially useful for all types of applications in thefuture.Check out the video below: