Samsung flexes muscle against Nokia

Samsung took over from Nokia as the world's largest phone producer in April. Now the company will press against Nokia where it hurts - the low-end phone market.

Samsung sold 93.5 million mobile phones in the first quarter, contrasted with Nokia's 82.7 million sales figure. Worse, Nokia reported that sales in new markets, dominated by low-end phones, were less than hoped.



This weekend the new Samsung Omnia M was released. It's not remarkable that Samsung has released a low-end phone, but what is remarkable is that they choose to run Windows on the phone, just like its competitor Nokia.



According to Samsung, it's about not wanting to put all their eggs in one basket and the company has been planning to release a Windows phone for a while. The company's choice to release a phone with the same same operating system as its main competitor Lumia 610, however, is seen by most analyst as an effort to oust Nokia.