580 jobs to go at NSN Italy, union plans protests

Nokia Siemens Networks will cut 580 jobs in Italy, more than half the company's workforce in the country.

Nokia Siemens Networks announced that 580 jobs , out of a total 1100, would go in Italy the local union said on Friday May 4.



"We will fight this every way we can," Sergio Bellavita, a senior official of the left-wing CGIL trade union's FIOM union chapter, said in a statement. Bellavita blamed the NSN's deal with DragonWave, which would see research-and-development activities moved to the Canadian company for the cuts.



Source: Wall St Journal