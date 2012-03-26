© dmitriy shironosov / dreamstime.com Business | March 26, 2012
NSN and trade union reach deal for Germany
The plans, proposed by IG Metall, call for approximately 2,000 jobs to remain in Munich. Under the proposal, the St.-Martin-Strasse site, which currently hosts 3,600 employees, would be closed as initially planned.
Nokia Siemens Networks is prepared to accept the IG Metall proposal if a significant majority of the approximately 1,600 positions planned to be reduced in Munich agree to join an interim employment company before the end of April 2012. This new organization’s aim would be to provide support and training to employees for roles outside of Nokia Siemens Networks and would have a term of two years.
“This solution stands on the condition that a significant majority of the affected employees do agree to join the transfer company," said Herbert Merz, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH & Co. KG. “IG Metall’s proposal would enable us to achieve our restructuring objectives for Germany ahead of schedule and would guarantee planning reliability. This makes economic sense and provides justification for Munich to remain a significant location for Nokia Siemens Networks. Furthermore the company will provide clarity to the affected employees earlier than first planned.”
The next step is to persuade employees within scope of the restructuring to join the transfer company, allowing the plan to proceed.
In November 2011, Nokia Siemens Networks announced a worldwide restructuring plan involving a reduction of 17,000 positions. In late January 2012, Nokia Siemens Networks made known its intention to cut approximately 2,900 of its then approximately 9,100 jobs in Germany. This goal remains unchanged. The company had also communicated plans to concentrate its German operations in five business-critical locations and to close all further sites, including Munich. The new proposal, however, would now see the company also remaining in Munich.
“This solution stands on the condition that a significant majority of the affected employees do agree to join the transfer company," said Herbert Merz, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Nokia Siemens Networks GmbH & Co. KG. “IG Metall’s proposal would enable us to achieve our restructuring objectives for Germany ahead of schedule and would guarantee planning reliability. This makes economic sense and provides justification for Munich to remain a significant location for Nokia Siemens Networks. Furthermore the company will provide clarity to the affected employees earlier than first planned.”
The next step is to persuade employees within scope of the restructuring to join the transfer company, allowing the plan to proceed.
In November 2011, Nokia Siemens Networks announced a worldwide restructuring plan involving a reduction of 17,000 positions. In late January 2012, Nokia Siemens Networks made known its intention to cut approximately 2,900 of its then approximately 9,100 jobs in Germany. This goal remains unchanged. The company had also communicated plans to concentrate its German operations in five business-critical locations and to close all further sites, including Munich. The new proposal, however, would now see the company also remaining in Munich.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments