Nokia Siemens to transfer activities to Tieto

Approximately 240 employees will be transferred from Nokia Siemens Networks in Finland to the IT service company Tieto.

Tieto and Nokia Siemens Networks agreed on the outsourcing of part of the maintenance, technical support and R&D for Nokia Siemens Networks’ mobile network Operations Support System (OSS) and Subscriber Data Management (SDM) activities in Finland.



The planned outsourcing is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition Authority. It is expected to be completed at the beginning of April 2012.



As part of the planned outsourcing, approximately 240 employees who are working primarily in R&D in Tampere and Espoo will also transfer to Tieto as existing employees. The planned transaction will strengthen Tieto’s position as an outsourcing provider of both R&D and IT services.